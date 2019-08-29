Tale Of Us Announce Ibiza 2019 Closing Party Line Up

15 weeks in, the Ibiza Realm Of Consciousness comes to an end on October 3rd. The Grand Finale of another unforgettable Afterlife season at Hï.



Joining hosts Tale Of Us in the Theatre are Agents Of Time for an opening DJ set, Swiss duo Adriatique, the powerful, electro-tinged style of Maceo Plexand Stephan Bodzin's inimitable live act. To finish, the uniquely transcendent duo Tale Of Us will close out the season with a final Ibiza performance of the year, not-to-be-missed.



The Club room welcomes the hypnotic touch of Adiel and Mind Against, followed by techno titans Ben Klock, Marcel Dettmann and Rødhåd, each of whom are set to deliver a singular masterclass in sleek, dark and pumping atmospheres. For this special occasion, the Wild Corner will be opened to host DJ MXD, storied vocalist Franchino, a live show from Warp Records prodigy Lorenzo Senni and Afterlife favourites Mathame.



Afterlife's signature production will elevate the experience to another level. The moving light fixtures, custom-made, interactive visuals and other-wordly aesthetic make for a journey like no other.





Related Articles View More Music Stories