TURN IT UP! Auction to Benefit Housing Works With Memorabilia

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Turn It Up!, a music and art auction benefiting Housing Works, has returned for its second year, with bidding open through October 1, 2026.

The auction can be viewed and bid on here.

The annual auction brings together an eclectic collection of items connected to some of the most influential and distinctive artists, photographers and musicians in music history. Following last year's inaugural auction, which raised thousands of dollars for Housing Works, the second annual Turn It Up! continues its mission of connecting music fans with meaningful pieces of music history while supporting the New York City nonprofit.

This year's auction features artwork, photography, memorabilia and exclusive items connected to Joan Baez, Ringo Starr, Matt Berninger, David Byrne, Ani DiFranco, Richard Hell, Rick Allen, Eric Nally, Bob Gruen, of Montreal, and many more.

The auction includes a wide range of pieces that reflect the many ways music becomes part of cultural history. Original photography, artwork, personal memorabilia, handwritten material and other rare items give fans an opportunity to own pieces connected to artists and moments that have shaped music across generations.

Turn It Up! was created to bring the music and arts communities together around a shared cause while offering fans something beyond traditional merchandise or collectibles. Many of the items available through the auction have a personal or historical connection to the artists who created or donated them, making the collection particularly meaningful to music fans and collectors.

Proceeds from Turn It Up! benefit Housing Works, the New York City nonprofit dedicated to fighting for housing, healthcare and social justice.

Founded in 1990 by people living with HIV/AIDS and their allies during the AIDS crisis, Housing Works was created in response to the devastating impact of the epidemic and the lack of adequate housing, healthcare, and support available to many people living with HIV/AIDS. Over the past three decades, the organization has grown into one of New York City's longstanding advocates for people facing housing instability, homelessness, HIV/AIDS, and barriers to healthcare. Housing Works provides a range of direct services, including housing, healthcare, behavioral health services, supportive services, and other resources designed to help people build greater stability in their lives. The organization also works on the policy and advocacy side, pushing for changes around housing, healthcare access, HIV/AIDS, and social justice. Its work combines direct support for New Yorkers with broader efforts to address the systems and policies that contribute to homelessness, poverty, and unequal access to healthcare. The organization's connection to New York City is central to its work. Housing Works operates programs and services throughout the city while continuing to advocate for New Yorkers whose voices and needs are often overlooked.

Turn It Up! is open for bidding through October 1, 2026.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 16 Hrs 40 Min 33 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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