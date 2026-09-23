Brent Faiyaz to Return for Three-City Arena Tour November–December

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

After three years away from U.S. stages, GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter, producer, and entrepreneur Brent Faiyaz is returning to the road this November and December for 'Brent Faiyaz Live: I Spent The Night With Brent Faiyaz,' an exclusive three-city arena tour across Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles, presented by Encore Live.

The three-city run marks Faiyaz's first U.S. headlining performances since 2023, giving fans in three of the country's biggest music markets their first opportunity in years to experience his acclaimed catalog and latest era live.

'I'm excited to get back onstage again. Being in the room with the fans, feeling the energy back and forth, that's something you can't recreate anywhere else. I took my time with ICON because I wanted it to mean something, and now I get to bring it to the people who rode with me through all of it,' said Brent Faiyaz.

The run kicks off November 30 at Chicago's United Center, followed by December 3 at Barclays Center in New York, before culminating on December 11 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Tickets

Venue/Promoter Presale: Thursday, September 24 at 10:00 a.m. local time

All Presales End: Thursday, September 24 at 10:00 p.m. local time

General On-Sale: Friday, September 25 at 10:00 a.m. local time

Tickets and additional information: https://www.brentfaiyaz.com/

The announcement arrives during another defining chapter in Faiyaz's career. With more than 13 billion streams, over 22 million monthly listeners, and 37 RIAA certifications – including 18 Platinum and 19 Gold certifications – Faiyaz has built a global audience while maintaining the fiercely independent creative approach that has become a hallmark of his career.

His critically acclaimed 2026 album, ICON, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top R&B Albums chart and No. 6 on the Billboard 200, while simultaneously placing six songs on the Billboard Hot 100. Executive produced by Raphael Saadiq, the album expands the sonic world and artistic perspective that have established Faiyaz as a defining voice in contemporary R&B.

Apple Music has hailed Faiyaz as 'one of [R&B's] standard-bearers,' praising the honest lyrics, soothing voice, and versatile production that have defined his work. Billboard previously dubbed him 'The Fearless Lyricist,' spotlighting his 'nimble, fearless writing,' while HotNewHipHop described him as both a 'cult favorite and mainstream R&B disruptor.'

ICON follows a remarkable run for Faiyaz. His 2022 album WASTELAND debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, earning his first Top 10 album and generating more than 107 million on-demand streams in its opening week. The project further established Faiyaz as a commercial force without sacrificing the uncompromising approach to music, ownership and artistry that has set him apart.

Now, following the release of ICON and ICON (Director's Cut), Faiyaz brings that evolution back to U.S. stages.

'I Spent The Night With Brent Faiyaz' will draw from his expansive catalog, pairing fan favorites including 'Clouded,' 'Dead Man Walking,' 'Wasting Time,' 'All Mine,' and 'WY@' to the latest chapter of ICON, including 'have to.,' 'butterflies.,' 'wrong faces.' and 'other side.'

More than a traditional tour stop, the three-night-only run is designed as an intimate encounter on an arena scale, bringing Faiyaz's atmospheric production, unmistakable vocals, and cinematic storytelling into an immersive live setting.

'I Spent The Night With Brent Faiyaz' – U.S. Dates

Monday, November 30, 2026 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Thursday, December 3, 2026 — New York, NY — Barclays Center

Friday, December 11, 2026 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena

About Brent Faiyaz

Brent Faiyaz is a GRAMMY-nominated and critically acclaimed singer, songwriter, producer, and entrepreneur, who has carved out a distinctive lane in contemporary R&B with his fiercely independent approach to the music industry. His latest album, ICON, debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200, earning 58,000 first-week units and 45.7 million on-demand streams. In less than six months, the album has amassed nearly half a billion streams. ICON topped Billboard's Top R&B Albums chart, and spawned six simultaneous Billboard Hot 100 entries, including lead single 'have to,' which hit #1 on Urban and R&B radio. The album earned Faiyaz a 2026 BET Awards nomination for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist. Brent has earned 37 RIAA certifications to date, including 18 Platinum certifications and 19 Gold certifications. Amassing more than 13 billion streams and over 22 million monthly listeners, Faiyaz has become one of the most influential voices of his generation, building a career that serves as a blueprint for creative and financial independence in modern music. Beyond his commercial success, he has consistently proven that authentic artistry can thrive outside traditional industry structures. In 2023, Faiyaz co-founded ISO Supremacy (standing for 'In Search Of'), a creative agency and record label specializing in music, visual, and sonic art.

About Encore Live

Encore Live is a full-service, Atlanta-based tour promotions company dedicated to conducting quality business practices, delivering strong, innovative marketing, and identifying music talent with broad audience appeal.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 09 Hrs 25 Min 56 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link