Mitch Marcus Quintet to Bring InAround to Smalls Jazz Club
The quintet will play two New York City album release sets on September 30.
The Mitch Marcus Quintet will celebrate its new album, InAround, with two sets at New York City’s Smalls Jazz Club on September 30, 2026, at 9:00 and 10:30 p.m.
Released digitally on September 18, InAround features nine compositions by tenor saxophonist Mitch Marcus. He is joined by Evan Francis on alto saxophone and flute, Jeff Miles on guitar, Peter Brendler on bass and Jerad Lippi on drums. The same lineup will perform at Smalls.
Marcus formed his quintet in 1999. Its current lineup brings together his compositions and tenor saxophone playing with Francis’s alto and flute, Miles’s guitar work and the rhythm section of Brendler and Lippi. The album includes the title track, “Mailiam,” “3 up, 3 down,” “Uh Huh” and “Hope.”
Performance and Tickets
The Mitch Marcus Quintet will perform September 30 at 9:00 and 10:30 p.m. at Smalls Jazz Club, 183 W. 10th St., New York City. Performance details are available from Smalls Jazz Club.
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