Bob Dylan's THE ROLLING THUNDER REVUE: THE 1976 LIVE RECORDINGS to Release

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Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, will release Bob Dylan's The Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1976 Live Recordings on November 6. The 39 CD box set fully captures this tour alongside a stellar company of backing musicians and guest artists, described as yet another breakthrough in Dylan's performance career.

A 3-LP set of the complete May 16, 1976 Fort Worth show, remixed from the original multi-track tapes, will release the same date.

Beginning on April 18th, 1976 in Lakeland, Florida, and concluding in Salt Lake City on May 25th, 1976, the tour spanned twenty-seven dates, almost all of which are represented in the 371 never-before-heard tracks. A storied and brilliant era of Dylan's career, the tour's tapes unveil how Dylan's progressively furious performances all culminate in the complete Fort Collins recording on May 23, 1976, remixed from the original multi-track tapes, which yielded the special Hard Rain, broadcasted live only once before.

'Idiot Wind' in NBC's Hard Rain is among the most rageful and brilliant performances Dylan ever committed before camera,' writes writer and music journalist Mikal Gilmore in his exclusive liner notes essay. 'Yet again, it was for nought. […] One night, one hour only. It never saw any time in a theater. It was never rebroadcast, never issued as a video tape or DVD. It's gone. All that's left of the Rolling Thunder movie that was never made but instead played out on stages for four-and-a-half weeks in the spring of 1976, is what you now hold in your hands. Play the music, close your eyes, and watch the story.'

The second leg of the legendary Rolling Thunder Revue tour saw Dylan welcome old friends and collaborators to his troupe. Dylan reunited with Joan Baez to perform a moving set of duets across many dates, including performances of 'Blowin' in the Wind' and 'Railroad Boy.' Dylan's band included bassist Rob Stoner, violinist Scarlet Rivera, drummer Howie Wyeth (who had all worked on the chart-topping album Desire), guitarists Mick Ronson (of David Bowie's Spiders from Mars), Steven Soles, David Mansfield and T Bone Burnett.

Burnett recalls, 'The Rolling Thunder Revue was the first national punk rock tour. It opened a door that led to a furious explosion of new music—The Clash, Elvis Costello, The Ramones, The Sex Pistols and on and on. Dylan had done it again. He is good at walking through doors that no one else even sees, doors that others think are walls.'

The 39 CD Deluxe set includes 381 tracks, 371 of which have never been released, plus a booklet with liner notes by Mikal Gilmore and rare photographs. The 3LP complete Fort Worth show includes 22 tracks.

Tracklist

April 18, 1976 – Civic Center, Lakeland, FL

Disc 1: Visions of Johanna

If You See Her, Say Hello

Vincent van Gogh

Weary Blues from Waitin'

I'll Be Your Baby Tonight

Maggie's Farm

One Too Many Mornings – Incomplete

April 20, 1976 – Bayfront Civic Center Auditorium, St. Petersburg, FL

Disc 2: Mr. Tambourine Man

It's Alright, Ma (I'm Only Bleeding)

Vincent van Gogh

I'll Be Your Baby Tonight

Maggie's Farm

One Too Many Mornings

Seven Days

Disc 3: Railroad Boy

Wild Mountain Thyme

Blowin' in the Wind

Shelter from the Storm – Incomplete

I Threw It All Away

Tonight I'll Be Staying Here with You

Just Like a Woman

It Take a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry

Mozambique

Lay, Lady, Lay

Idiot Wind – Incomplete

Gotta Travel On

April 21, 1976 – Curtis Hixon Hall, Tampa, FL

Disc 4: Seven Days ø

Railroad Boy

Wild Mountain Thyme

Blowin' in the Wind

Shelter from the Storm – Incomplete

Going, Going, Gone

Romance in Durango

Lay, Lady, Lay

Idiot Wind

Knockin' on Heaven's Door

Gotta Travel On ø Previously released on The Bootleg Series Volumes 1–3 (Rare & Unreleased) 1961–1991

April 22, 1976 – Unaired TV Show (The Midnight Special), Starlight Ballroom, Belleview-Biltmore Hotel, Belleair, FL

Disc 5: Mr. Tambourine Man

The Times They Are A-Changin'

Blowin' in the Wind

I Dreamed I Saw St. Augustine

When I Paint My Masterpiece

Like a Rolling Stone

Isis

Just Like a Woman

Knockin' on Heaven's Door

Lay, Lady, Lay

April 23, 1976 – Sports Stadium, Orlando, FL

Disc 6: Mr. Tambourine Man

It's Alright, Ma (I'm Only Bleeding)

Vincent van Gogh

I'll Be Your Baby Tonight

Maggie's Farm

One Too Many Mornings

Isis – Incomplete

Disc 7: Blowin' in the Wind – Incomplete

Railroad Boy

I Pity the Poor Immigrant

Romance in Durango

I Threw It All Away

Seven Days

You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go

Lay, Lady, Lay

Mozambique

Idiot Wind – Incomplete

Knockin' on Heaven's Door

Gotta Travel On

April 25, 1976 – University of Florida Field, Gainesville, FL

Disc 8: Mr. Tambourine Man

Simple Twist of Fate

Vincent van Gogh

I'll Be Your Baby Tonight

Maggie's Farm

One Too Many Mornings

Isis

Disc 9: Blowin' in the Wind

Dink's Song

Railroad Boy

I Pity the Poor Immigrant

Shelter from the Storm

I Threw It All Away

Just Like Tom Thumb's Blues

One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)

Going, Going, Gone

Mozambique – Incomplete

Lay, Lady, Lay

Idiot Wind

Knockin' on Heaven's Door

Gotta Travel On

April 27, 1976 – Tully Gymnasium, Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL

Disc 10: Mr. Tambourine Man

If You See Her, Say Hello

Vincent van Gogh

I'll Be Your Baby Tonight

Maggie's Farm

One Too Many Mornings

Isis

Disc 11: Blowin' in the Wind

Wild Mountain Thyme

I Pity the Poor Immigrant

Shelter from the Storm – Edit

I Threw It All Away

Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again

You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go

Going, Going, Gone

Mozambique

Lay, Lady, Lay

Idiot Wind – Edit

Knockin' on Heaven's Door

Gotta Travel On

April 28, 1976 – University of West Florida Field House, Pensacola, FL

Disc 12: Mr. Tambourine Man

Just Like a Woman

Vincent van Gogh

I'll Be Your Baby Tonight

Maggie's Farm

One Too Many Mornings

Isis

Disc 13: Blowin' in the Wind

Railroad Boy

I Pity the Poor Immigrant – Incomplete

Shelter from the Storm

I Threw It All Away

Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again

One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)

Going, Going, Gone

Lay, Lady, Lay

Idiot Wind

Knockin' on Heaven's Door

Gotta Travel On

April 29, 1976 (Early) – Expo Hall, Municipal Auditorium, Mobile, AL

Disc 14: Mr. Tambourine Man

Simple Twist of Fate

Vincent van Gogh

I'll Be Your Baby Tonight

Maggie's Farm

Isis

Disc 15: Blowin' in the Wind

I Pity the Poor Immigrant

Shelter from the Storm

I Threw It All Away

Going, Going, Gone

Lay, Lady, Lay

Idiot Wind

Gotta Travel On

April 29, 1976 (Late) – Expo Hall, Municipal Auditorium, Mobile, AL

Disc 16: Mr. Tambourine Man

It's Alright, Ma (I'm Only Bleeding)

Vincent van Gogh

I'll Be Your Baby Tonight

Maggie's Farm

One Too Many Mornings

Isis – Edit

Disc 17: Blowin' in the Wind

Railroad Boy

I Pity the Poor Immigrant

Shelter from the Storm

I Threw It All Away

Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again

You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go

Going, Going, Gone

Lay, Lady, Lay – Incomplete

Gotta Travel On – Incomplete

May 1, 1976 – Reid Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, MS

Disc 18: Mr. Tambourine Man

Simple Twist of Fate

Vincent van Gogh

I'll Be Your Baby Tonight

Maggie's Farm

One Too Many Mornings

Isis

Disc 19: Blowin' in the Wind

Railroad Boy

I Pity the Poor Immigrant

Shelter from the Storm

I Threw It All Away

Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again

You're a Big Girl Now – Edit

You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go

Lay, Lady, Lay

Mozambique

Idiot Wind

Knockin' on Heaven's Door

Gotta Travel On

May 3, 1976 (Early) – The Warehouse, New Orleans, LA

Disc 20: Mr. Tambourine Man

Tangled Up in Blue

Vincent van Gogh

Maggie's Farm

Mozambique

Isis

May 4, 1976 – Louisiana State University Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, LA

Disc 21: Mr. Tambourine Man

Simple Twist of Fate

Vincent van Gogh

Maggie's Farm

Mozambique

Isis

Disc 22: Blowin' in the Wind

Railroad Boy

Wild Mountain Thyme

I Pity the Poor Immigrant

Shelter from the Storm

Oh, Sister

Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again

You're a Big Girl Now

You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go

Lay, Lady, Lay

Seven Days

Idiot Wind

Knockin' on Heaven's Door

Gotta Travel On

May 8, 1976 – Hofheinz Pavilion, Houston, TX

Disc 23: Mr. Tambourine Man

It's All Over Now, Baby Blue

Vincent van Gogh

Maggie's Farm

Mozambique

Isis – Incomplete

Disc 24: Blowin' in the Wind

Railroad Boy

I Pity the Poor Immigrant

Shelter from the Storm

Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again

You're a Big Girl Now

You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go

Lay, Lady, Lay

Idiot Wind

Knockin' on Heaven's Door

Gotta Travel On

Will the Circle Be Unbroken

May 10, 1976 – Memorial Coliseum, Corpus Christi, TX

Disc 25: A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall

Mr. Tambourine Man

Vincent van Gogh

Maggie's Farm

Mozambique

Isis

Disc 26: Blowin' in the Wind

Railroad Boy

Wild Mountain Thyme

I Pity the Poor Immigrant

Shelter from the Storm

Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again

One of Us Must Know (Sooner or Later)

You're a Big Girl Now

You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go – Incomplete

Oh, Sister – Incomplete

Lay, Lady, Lay

Idiot Wind

Knockin' on Heaven's Door

Gotta Travel On

May 11, 1976 – Municipal Auditorium, San Antonio, TX

Disc 27: Mr. Tambourine Man

Spanish Is the Loving Tongue

Vincent van Gogh

Maggie's Farm

Mozambique

Isis – Incomplete

Disc 28: Blowin' in the Wind

Railroad Boy

Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos)

I Pity the Poor Immigrant

Shelter from the Storm

Romance in Durango

I Want You

You're a Big Girl Now

You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go

Oh, Sister

Lay, Lady, Lay

Going, Going, Gone

Idiot Wind

Knockin' on Heaven's Door

Gotta Travel On

May 12, 1976 – Municipal Auditorium, Austin, TX

Disc 29: Mr. Tambourine Man

It Ain't Me, Babe

Vincent van Gogh

Maggie's Farm

Mozambique

Isis – Incomplete

Blowin' in the Wind

Railroad Boy

Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos)

I Pity the Poor Immigrant

Disc 30: Shelter from the Storm

Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again

I Want You

You're a Big Girl Now

You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go

Oh, Sister

Lay, Lady, Lay

Going, Going, Gone

Idiot Wind

Knockin' on Heaven's Door

Gotta Travel On

May 15, 1976 – Gatesville State School for Boys, Gatesville, TX

Disc 31: I Pity the Poor Immigrant

Maggie's Farm

One Too Many Mornings

Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again

Oh, Sister

You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go

Tonight I'll Be Staying Here with You

Going, Going, Gone

May 16, 1976 – Tarrant County Convention Center Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Disc 32: Mr. Tambourine Man

It Ain't Me, Babe

Vincent van Gogh

Maggie's Farm

One Too Many Mornings

Mozambique

Isis

Blowin' in the Wind

Railroad Boy

Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos)

I Pity the Poor Immigrant

Disc 33: Shelter from the Storm

I Threw It All Away *

Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again *

Oh, Sister *

You're a Big Girl Now

You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go

Lay, Lady, Lay *

Going, Going, Gone

Idiot Wind

Knockin' on Heaven's Door

Gotta Travel On *Previously released on the 1976 Columbia Records album Hard Rain

May 18, 1976 – State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

Disc 34: Mr. Tambourine Man

Simple Twist of Fate

Vincent van Gogh

Maggie's Farm

One Too Many Mornings

Mozambique

Isis

Disc 35: Blowin' in the Wind – Incomplete

Railroad Boy

Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos)

I Pity the Poor Immigrant

Shelter from the Storm

Oh, Sister

Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat

You're a Big Girl Now

You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go

Lay, Lady, Lay

I Want You

Going, Going, Gone

Idiot Wind

Knockin' on Heaven's Door

Gotta Travel On

May 19, 1976 – Henry Levitt Photo Credit: Jerry Aronson; Full CD Box Set — HI RES DOWNLOAD



Photo Credit: Jerry Aronson; Full CD Box Set — HI RES DOWNLOAD

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