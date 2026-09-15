Bob Dylan's THE ROLLING THUNDER REVUE: THE 1976 LIVE RECORDINGS to Release
The collection features performances by Joan Baez, Rob Stoner, Scarlet Rivera, and Howie Wyeth across 27 tour dates.
Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, will release Bob Dylan's The Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1976 Live Recordings on November 6. The 39 CD box set fully captures this tour alongside a stellar company of backing musicians and guest artists, described as yet another breakthrough in Dylan's performance career.
A 3-LP set of the complete May 16, 1976 Fort Worth show, remixed from the original multi-track tapes, will release the same date.
Beginning on April 18th, 1976 in Lakeland, Florida, and concluding in Salt Lake City on May 25th, 1976, the tour spanned twenty-seven dates, almost all of which are represented in the 371 never-before-heard tracks. A storied and brilliant era of Dylan's career, the tour's tapes unveil how Dylan's progressively furious performances all culminate in the complete Fort Collins recording on May 23, 1976, remixed from the original multi-track tapes, which yielded the special Hard Rain, broadcasted live only once before.
'Idiot Wind' in NBC's Hard Rain is among the most rageful and brilliant performances Dylan ever committed before camera,' writes writer and music journalist Mikal Gilmore in his exclusive liner notes essay. 'Yet again, it was for nought. […] One night, one hour only. It never saw any time in a theater. It was never rebroadcast, never issued as a video tape or DVD. It's gone. All that's left of the Rolling Thunder movie that was never made but instead played out on stages for four-and-a-half weeks in the spring of 1976, is what you now hold in your hands. Play the music, close your eyes, and watch the story.'
The second leg of the legendary Rolling Thunder Revue tour saw Dylan welcome old friends and collaborators to his troupe. Dylan reunited with Joan Baez to perform a moving set of duets across many dates, including performances of 'Blowin' in the Wind' and 'Railroad Boy.' Dylan's band included bassist Rob Stoner, violinist Scarlet Rivera, drummer Howie Wyeth (who had all worked on the chart-topping album Desire), guitarists Mick Ronson (of David Bowie's Spiders from Mars), Steven Soles, David Mansfield and T Bone Burnett.
Burnett recalls, 'The Rolling Thunder Revue was the first national punk rock tour. It opened a door that led to a furious explosion of new music—The Clash, Elvis Costello, The Ramones, The Sex Pistols and on and on. Dylan had done it again. He is good at walking through doors that no one else even sees, doors that others think are walls.'
The 39 CD Deluxe set includes 381 tracks, 371 of which have never been released, plus a booklet with liner notes by Mikal Gilmore and rare photographs. The 3LP complete Fort Worth show includes 22 tracks.
Tracklist
April 18, 1976 – Civic Center, Lakeland, FL
Disc 1: Visions of Johanna
If You See Her, Say Hello
Vincent van Gogh
Weary Blues from Waitin'
I'll Be Your Baby Tonight
Maggie's Farm
One Too Many Mornings – Incomplete
April 20, 1976 – Bayfront Civic Center Auditorium, St. Petersburg, FL
Disc 2: Mr. Tambourine Man
It's Alright, Ma (I'm Only Bleeding)
Vincent van Gogh
I'll Be Your Baby Tonight
Maggie's Farm
One Too Many Mornings
Seven Days
Disc 3: Railroad Boy
Wild Mountain Thyme
Blowin' in the Wind
Shelter from the Storm – Incomplete
I Threw It All Away
Tonight I'll Be Staying Here with You
Just Like a Woman
It Take a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry
Mozambique
Lay, Lady, Lay
Idiot Wind – Incomplete
Gotta Travel On
April 21, 1976 – Curtis Hixon Hall, Tampa, FL
Disc 4: Seven Days ø
Railroad Boy
Wild Mountain Thyme
Blowin' in the Wind
Shelter from the Storm – Incomplete
Romance in Durango
Lay, Lady, Lay
Idiot Wind
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Gotta Travel On ø Previously released on The Bootleg Series Volumes 1–3 (Rare & Unreleased) 1961–1991
April 22, 1976 – Unaired TV Show (The Midnight Special), Starlight Ballroom, Belleview-Biltmore Hotel, Belleair, FL
Disc 5: Mr. Tambourine Man
The Times They Are A-Changin'
Blowin' in the Wind
I Dreamed I Saw St. Augustine
When I Paint My Masterpiece
Like a Rolling Stone
Isis
Just Like a Woman
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Lay, Lady, Lay
April 23, 1976 – Sports Stadium, Orlando, FL
Disc 6: Mr. Tambourine Man
It's Alright, Ma (I'm Only Bleeding)
Vincent van Gogh
I'll Be Your Baby Tonight
Maggie's Farm
One Too Many Mornings
Isis – Incomplete
Disc 7: Blowin' in the Wind – Incomplete
Railroad Boy
I Pity the Poor Immigrant
Romance in Durango
I Threw It All Away
Seven Days
You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
Lay, Lady, Lay
Mozambique
Idiot Wind – Incomplete
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Gotta Travel On
April 25, 1976 – University of Florida Field, Gainesville, FL
Disc 8: Mr. Tambourine Man
Simple Twist of Fate
Vincent van Gogh
I'll Be Your Baby Tonight
Maggie's Farm
One Too Many Mornings
Isis
Disc 9: Blowin' in the Wind
Dink's Song
Railroad Boy
I Pity the Poor Immigrant
Shelter from the Storm
I Threw It All Away
Just Like Tom Thumb's Blues
One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)
Mozambique – Incomplete
Lay, Lady, Lay
Idiot Wind
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Gotta Travel On
April 27, 1976 – Tully Gymnasium, Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL
Disc 10: Mr. Tambourine Man
If You See Her, Say Hello
Vincent van Gogh
I'll Be Your Baby Tonight
Maggie's Farm
One Too Many Mornings
Isis
Disc 11: Blowin' in the Wind
Wild Mountain Thyme
I Pity the Poor Immigrant
Shelter from the Storm – Edit
I Threw It All Away
Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again
You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
Mozambique
Lay, Lady, Lay
Idiot Wind – Edit
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Gotta Travel On
April 28, 1976 – University of West Florida Field House, Pensacola, FL
Disc 12: Mr. Tambourine Man
Just Like a Woman
Vincent van Gogh
I'll Be Your Baby Tonight
Maggie's Farm
One Too Many Mornings
Isis
Disc 13: Blowin' in the Wind
Railroad Boy
I Pity the Poor Immigrant – Incomplete
Shelter from the Storm
I Threw It All Away
Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again
One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)
Lay, Lady, Lay
Idiot Wind
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Gotta Travel On
April 29, 1976 (Early) – Expo Hall, Municipal Auditorium, Mobile, AL
Disc 14: Mr. Tambourine Man
Simple Twist of Fate
Vincent van Gogh
I'll Be Your Baby Tonight
Maggie's Farm
Isis
Disc 15: Blowin' in the Wind
I Pity the Poor Immigrant
Shelter from the Storm
I Threw It All Away
Lay, Lady, Lay
Idiot Wind
Gotta Travel On
April 29, 1976 (Late) – Expo Hall, Municipal Auditorium, Mobile, AL
Disc 16: Mr. Tambourine Man
It's Alright, Ma (I'm Only Bleeding)
Vincent van Gogh
I'll Be Your Baby Tonight
Maggie's Farm
One Too Many Mornings
Isis – Edit
Disc 17: Blowin' in the Wind
Railroad Boy
I Pity the Poor Immigrant
Shelter from the Storm
I Threw It All Away
Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again
You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
Lay, Lady, Lay – Incomplete
Gotta Travel On – Incomplete
May 1, 1976 – Reid Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, MS
Disc 18: Mr. Tambourine Man
Simple Twist of Fate
Vincent van Gogh
I'll Be Your Baby Tonight
Maggie's Farm
One Too Many Mornings
Isis
Disc 19: Blowin' in the Wind
Railroad Boy
I Pity the Poor Immigrant
Shelter from the Storm
I Threw It All Away
Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again
You're a Big Girl Now – Edit
You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
Lay, Lady, Lay
Mozambique
Idiot Wind
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Gotta Travel On
May 3, 1976 (Early) – The Warehouse, New Orleans, LA
Disc 20: Mr. Tambourine Man
Tangled Up in Blue
Vincent van Gogh
Maggie's Farm
Mozambique
Isis
May 4, 1976 – Louisiana State University Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, LA
Disc 21: Mr. Tambourine Man
Simple Twist of Fate
Vincent van Gogh
Maggie's Farm
Mozambique
Isis
Disc 22: Blowin' in the Wind
Railroad Boy
Wild Mountain Thyme
I Pity the Poor Immigrant
Shelter from the Storm
Oh, Sister
Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again
You're a Big Girl Now
You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
Lay, Lady, Lay
Seven Days
Idiot Wind
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Gotta Travel On
May 8, 1976 – Hofheinz Pavilion, Houston, TX
Disc 23: Mr. Tambourine Man
It's All Over Now, Baby Blue
Vincent van Gogh
Maggie's Farm
Mozambique
Isis – Incomplete
Disc 24: Blowin' in the Wind
Railroad Boy
I Pity the Poor Immigrant
Shelter from the Storm
Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again
You're a Big Girl Now
You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
Lay, Lady, Lay
Idiot Wind
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Gotta Travel On
Will the Circle Be Unbroken
May 10, 1976 – Memorial Coliseum, Corpus Christi, TX
Disc 25: A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall
Mr. Tambourine Man
Vincent van Gogh
Maggie's Farm
Mozambique
Isis
Disc 26: Blowin' in the Wind
Railroad Boy
Wild Mountain Thyme
I Pity the Poor Immigrant
Shelter from the Storm
Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again
One of Us Must Know (Sooner or Later)
You're a Big Girl Now
You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go – Incomplete
Oh, Sister – Incomplete
Lay, Lady, Lay
Idiot Wind
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Gotta Travel On
May 11, 1976 – Municipal Auditorium, San Antonio, TX
Disc 27: Mr. Tambourine Man
Spanish Is the Loving Tongue
Vincent van Gogh
Maggie's Farm
Mozambique
Isis – Incomplete
Disc 28: Blowin' in the Wind
Railroad Boy
Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos)
I Pity the Poor Immigrant
Shelter from the Storm
Romance in Durango
I Want You
You're a Big Girl Now
You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
Oh, Sister
Lay, Lady, Lay
Idiot Wind
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Gotta Travel On
May 12, 1976 – Municipal Auditorium, Austin, TX
Disc 29: Mr. Tambourine Man
It Ain't Me, Babe
Vincent van Gogh
Maggie's Farm
Mozambique
Isis – Incomplete
Blowin' in the Wind
Railroad Boy
Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos)
I Pity the Poor Immigrant
Disc 30: Shelter from the Storm
Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again
I Want You
You're a Big Girl Now
You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
Oh, Sister
Lay, Lady, Lay
Idiot Wind
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Gotta Travel On
May 15, 1976 – Gatesville State School for Boys, Gatesville, TX
Disc 31: I Pity the Poor Immigrant
Maggie's Farm
One Too Many Mornings
Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again
Oh, Sister
You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
Tonight I'll Be Staying Here with You
May 16, 1976 – Tarrant County Convention Center Arena, Fort Worth, TX
Disc 32: Mr. Tambourine Man
It Ain't Me, Babe
Vincent van Gogh
Maggie's Farm
One Too Many Mornings
Mozambique
Isis
Blowin' in the Wind
Railroad Boy
Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos)
I Pity the Poor Immigrant
Disc 33: Shelter from the Storm
I Threw It All Away *
Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again *
Oh, Sister *
You're a Big Girl Now
You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
Lay, Lady, Lay *
Idiot Wind
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Gotta Travel On *Previously released on the 1976 Columbia Records album Hard Rain
May 18, 1976 – State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City, OK
Disc 34: Mr. Tambourine Man
Simple Twist of Fate
Vincent van Gogh
Maggie's Farm
One Too Many Mornings
Mozambique
Isis
Disc 35: Blowin' in the Wind – Incomplete
Railroad Boy
Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos)
I Pity the Poor Immigrant
Shelter from the Storm
Oh, Sister
Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat
You're a Big Girl Now
You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go
Lay, Lady, Lay
I Want You
Idiot Wind
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
Gotta Travel On
May 19, 1976 – Henry Levitt
Photo Credit: Jerry Aronson; Full CD Box Set — HI RES DOWNLOAD
Photo Credit: Jerry Aronson; Full CD Box Set — HI RES DOWNLOAD
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