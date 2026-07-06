Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Reveal Fall Tour Dates

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. Sign Up

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band have shared 10 new tour dates for September and October 2026. The All Starrs are Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette and Buck Johnson.

The tour will begin in Easton, Pennsylvania and conclude at the Palace Theater in Albany. Ringo Starr will also play at the Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. This is the first time since he performed there with The Beatles, who played two historic sold-out shows on August 28 & 29 in 1964, marking the group's first ever stadium shows.

“We just finished a Spring tour which ended at the Greek. It was all so great - the audiences were so loving, and I just love playing with this band. I’m really looking forward to these Fall shows. See you in September - Peace and love, Ringo.”

Ringo Starr recently released Long Long Road, his 22nd solo album and his second co-written and produced by T Bone Burnett. The highly anticipated follow-up to last year’s chart-topping Look Up, the 10-song album includes collaborations with Sheryl Crow, Sarah Jarosz, Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle and St. Vincent.

Tour Dates

September

24 State Theater, Easton PA

25 Bethel Woods, Bethel, NY

27 PNC Garden Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ

28 Anthem, Washington DC

30 MGM at Fenway, Boston, MA

October

1 Forest Hills Stadium, Queens, NY

3 Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, ME

4 Toyota Oakdale Theater, Wallingford, CT

6 American Music Theatre, Lancaster, PA

7 Palace Theater, Albany, NY

Photo credit: Scott Robert Ritchie

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...