TIM ATLAS Shares DIY Animated Video For 'Cold Shoulder'

Nettwerk Records is excited to announce the signing of Oakland-born, LA-based DIY writer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Tim Atlas. Atlas joins Nettwerk's expanding label roster, which includes artists like Mallrat, LEISURE, Neil Frances, Hermitude, Miami Horror, Cehryl, The Veils, and Vök.

With a brilliant network of R&B-infused indie-pop and woozy atmospherics, Atlas skillfully blends analog and digital sounds with steady grooves. Citing influences from Rex Orange County to Toro y Moi to Omar Apollo, Atlas creates nostalgic, bedroom vibes that effortlessly combine musical genres and histories into one dynamic soundscape.

After making waves with two EPs - All Talk! (2018) and Together Lonely (2019) - Atlas earned support from radio tastemakers like Zane Lowe on Beats 1, BBC Radio 1, LA's famed KCRW, and media folks like Complex, CLASH, EARMILK, Paste, and Line of Best Fit, to name a few. After amassing over 40 million streams and love from Spotify and Apple Music, Atlas embarked on a global tour with key shows in London, New York, and Los Angeles; debuting his first festival appearances at The Great Escape Festival in the UK and Noise Pop in San Francisco, CA.

Atlas is currently in the studio recording new music for a forthcoming EP to be released on Nettwerk Records. For the first single "Cold Shoulder," Atlas penned, recorded, and mixed the track himself. Similarly, the animated video was conceived and directed by Atlas, whose creative talents extend beyond music and into the photography and videography realms.

"I have a background in photography, so I've been making art similar to the video for a while now, but I never really dived into animation. So, upon learning a few tricks in the final cut, I just locked myself up & spent 8-10 hours a day for a little over a week cutting stock images, stitching them together, and finding a way to make them move in interesting ways," says Atlas.

