THE VOICE Alum Lana Love Releases Hypnotic New Single & Music Video 'Antidote'

Classically trained singer-songwriter, pianist, dancer, and actress, Lana Love has released her new dark-pop opus and music video “Antidote” — an anthem of radical self-liberation. It arrives alongside Lana’s on-screen debut in Season 2 of HBO’s Emmy-winning series The Rehearsal.

Written by Lana and co-produced by Grammy Award-winner Ray Scavo III (GhostFaceKillah, Kendrick Lamar, Lin-Manuel Miranda), “Antidote” traces the unraveling of toxic cycles and the reclamation of self-worth. It captures the pivotal moment when a people pleaser finds their voice, evolving from manipulated to untouchable.

Directed and choreographed by Antoinette DiPietropolo (Addams Family Nat’l Tour, America’s Got Talent Live!) and filmed at NYC’s Institute for American Musical Theatre (IAMT), the video brings Lana’s metamorphosis to life with lighting direction by Charles Ford (Prince, H.E.R.), styling by celebrity stylist Carlton Jones (Queen Latifah, Halle Berry, Michelle Obama), hair and makeup by Emmy Award-winning D’Angelo Thompson (Jamie Foxx, Aretha Franklin), and Director of Photography, Joe Arcidiacono (Game of Thrones). Watch it below.

Tonight, Lana will take over New York City’s Times Square for the premiere of her first Times Square billboard, inviting fans and dancers alike to a choreographed flash mob with over 100 registered dancers and a special live performance at Bareburger. The event doubles as an open casting call for an upcoming invite-only music video. For more details and to sign-up, visit HERE.

“Antidote” follows the release of Lana’s buzzy stunt single “NATHAN FIELDER (feat. javadoodles)” — a surrealist tribute to the cult comedy icon behind Nathan For You and The Rehearsal. The animated visual has garnered 500k views to date and paralleled her real-life role on the HBO series — where she also spoke out on artists’ rights and creative consent during production.

From enchanting audiences as a Disney princess on international tours across 40+ countries to joining John Legend’s team on The Voice, Lana Love has crafted a career as unpredictable as it is inspiring, blending opera, musical theater, jazz, pop, and rock into a genre-defying sound. Her breakthrough 2021 single, “American Love,” landed on Apple Music’s SHAZAM Top 40, and that same year, she headlined a one-hour solo live PBS special at Redlands Bowl Amphitheater before an audience of 6,000 in tribute to her late mentor, Frank Fetta.

Beyond her solo career, Lana has contributed as a key lyricist and assistant director on Netflix’s Making Malinche alongside Nacho Cano and Hans Zimmer, and her song “Lion Heart” was featured in the national tour of Mattel’s American Girl Live! Passionate about artists’ rights, she serves on the boards of the United States Intellectual Property Alliance (USIPA) and the Copyright Alliance.

Photo Credit: Max Durante

