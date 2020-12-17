THE VANDALS' 25th Annual Christmas Formal Will Go On
Taking place Saturday, December 19th at 6pm.
Santa's Village at SkyPark in the San Bernardino Mountains of California has stepped in to save the historic concert.
On Saturday, December 19th at 6pm, legendary punk band THE VANDALS will again present their annual Christmas Formal, this year marking its 25th anniversary, direct from Santa's Village at SkyPark.
It seemed like last year's sold out 24th Annual edition of the Southern California tradition at the Anaheim House of Blues (now temporarily shuttered) would be the last for some time. However, desperate to save Christmas for the 1,900 + that attend the event each year, The Vandals eventually turned to Santa Clause himself for help... and he delivered in a big way.
"What about Santa's Village, that amusement park in the mountains we used to go to as kids?" asked the band (to their agent).
Call it a Christmas miracle, but it worked. Now, for the very first time, everyone worldwide will get to witness the full glory of the Vandals Christmas Formal on a virtual platform beginning Dec. 19th, direct from Santa's Village at Skypark, as the quarter-century tradition continues. God bless us... everyone.
The virtual Christmas concert can be accessed here: thevandals.veep.com
Ticket Price: $20.00 ($25.00 day of show).
It will be live on the Veeps.com platform until Dec. 27th (multiple viewings will be allowed and the pre-recorded event features extra fanfare from Santa's Village).
The annual concert began as a once-a-year opportunity to perform songs from the Vandals raucous collection of original Christmas carols on their 1996 LP "Oi to the World." The event grew in popularity when No Doubt released their version of the title track in 1997 for the Very Special Christmas album, benefitting the Special Olympics. Since then, many artists have covered the perennial classic, including Cyndi Lauper and the Offspring.
The Vandals, considered one of the early pioneers of punk rock, were established in 1981 in Huntington Beach, California. They have released ten full-length studio albums, two live albums and have toured the world extensively, including performances at Coachella, the Vans Warped Tour, and overseas with the U.S. Troops in Iraq, Kuwait, and Afghanistan. Since 2000, they have been signed to Kung Fu Records. The band members are Joe Escalante, David Quackenbush, Josh Freese, and Warren Fitzgerald.
