THE VANDALS' 25th Annual Christmas Formal Will Go On

Santa's Village at SkyPark in the San Bernardino Mountains of California has stepped in to save the historic concert.

On Saturday, December 19th at 6pm, legendary punk band THE VANDALS will again present their annual Christmas Formal, this year marking its 25th anniversary, direct from Santa's Village at SkyPark.

It seemed like last year's sold out 24th Annual edition of the Southern California tradition at the Anaheim House of Blues (now temporarily shuttered) would be the last for some time. However, desperate to save Christmas for the 1,900 + that attend the event each year, The Vandals eventually turned to Santa Clause himself for help... and he delivered in a big way.

"What about Santa's Village, that amusement park in the mountains we used to go to as kids?" asked the band (to their agent).

Call it a Christmas miracle, but it worked. Now, for the very first time, everyone worldwide will get to witness the full glory of the Vandals Christmas Formal on a virtual platform beginning Dec. 19th, direct from Santa's Village at Skypark, as the quarter-century tradition continues. God bless us... everyone.