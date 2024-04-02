THE LONELY ONES Release New Single 'My God'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Experience the latest sensation from the rock band, The Lonely Ones! Their newest single, "My God," arrived on March 26, 2024.

Lead vocalist Marty McCoy shares his raw and introspective perspective, stating, “I wrestle with faith and spirituality everyday after watching the news for 20 minutes. If there is a God, he doesn't want anything to do with us anymore.”

Check out The Lonely One's New Single "My God" at https://linktr.ee/thelonelyones.

The band has announced new tour dates this spring and summer!

The Lonely Ones Tour Dates:

April 6@ Fat Daddy's in Mansfield, TX w/ Saving Abel

April 7@ Acadia Bar & Grill in Houston, TX w/ Saving Abel

April 8@ Ground Zero Music Festival in Bandera, TX w/ Saving Abel

April 10 @ The Will in Woodway, TX

April 11 @ The Carousel Lounge in Austin, TX

April 13 @ The Iron Horse Pub in Witchita Falls, TX

May 25 @ BRATFEST in Madison, WI

June 13 @ Stadium Bar & Grill in Springfield, IL

June 14 @ Knuckleheads in Kansas City, MO

June 15 @ Rawk the River in Tahlequah, OK

July 5@ JD Legends in Franklin, OH w/ REHAB and Saving Abel

July 6@ The Nook in Danville, KY w/ REHAB and Saving Abel

July 7@ Park Hills Underground in Park Hills, MO w/ REHAB and Saving Abel

July 12@ Country Corner Inn in Conneautville, PA w/ REHAB and Saving Abel

July 13 @ Morseberger's Tavern in Cantonsville, MD

July 18@ Black Creek Tavern in Fultondale, AL w/ REHAB and Saving Abel

July 19@ Silverados in Black Mountain, NC w/ REHAB and Saving Abel

July 20@ TOONEYS Music Venue in McCaysville, GA w/ REHAB and Saving Abel

All available tickets links are on-sale at www.thelonelyones.net/shows

Formed in the summer of 2019, The Lonely Ones are a four piece, vocal-oriented hard rock band with an ear for melody and a taste for success. The group features Marty McCoy on guitar / vocals, Tommy Johnson on drums, Jymmy Tolland on guitar / vocals and Tru Roberts on bass / vocals. Being no strangers to the hardships of the music industry, The Lonely Ones consist of former members of Bobaflex. Together, they knew what they wanted and knew how to get it; by combining their knowledge and experiences to achieve a common goal. With determined perseverance and an energized drive to triumph, they were ready to release their first two singles independently in March of 2020; with the titles “Eternal Sadness" and "The Lonely One."

A few months after their initial introduction to the world of rock, the band decided to take a major leap of faith and release their re-imagined version of Queen's classic song "Flash." There's always the risk of scrutiny and criticism when it comes to covering classic songs, especially ones that are still regarded with high praise from the still thriving fan base, but the band was confident their rendition would not only honor the original but also garner renewed attention for the hit theme. Any doubts were squashed when the song and video were met with rave reviews, including those of Brian May from Queen and Sam J. Jones, Flash Gordon himself.

Brian May was quoted as saying, “What a fantastic cover! I didn't realize they were going to go into The Hero and the whole reprise ... magnificent!"

Sam J Jones adds, "This is one of the best covers I have ever heard and seen. What a gifted group - The Lonely Ones are for every one of us, from the 1980's to right now!"

Humbled by the response from fans, listeners and legends in the entertainment industry, the band was spurred on in their pursuit to create groundbreaking original music. In September of 2020, The Lonely Ones released another brand new single titled "Real Big Trouble." What started out as a fun and creative session quickly turned out to be one of their most rewarding. This is one of the heaviest songs the band has ever written, but it also gives a look into what sounds inspire them, such as Thin Lizzy and Beartooth.

By February of 2021, the band had signed on with Imagen Records and released another single called “Change the Station.” This release had 9 active rock stations add the single in the first week and they were a feature artist on Spotify's Rock Hard editorial playlist as well as over 100 other playlists in the first week as well.

The next release through Imagen was "Dyin' All Night Long" in June of 2021. A song about an abusive relationship and how often times excuses are made over and over for that person. The lyrics come from the perspective of a victim having had enough of it.

The band released two more singles titled "Gettin' High" (2021) and “The Way Out” (2022) via Imagen Records before ultimately going independent.

The band spent the summer of 2022 getting back to the grind and writing new songs. The Lonely Ones' released "Bedroom Door" in October of 2022.

The Lonely Ones have played shows with Sevendust, Nonpoint, Fozzy, Royal Bliss, Seven Year Witch, Black Top Mojo, September Mourning and many more.

In addition, the band is endorsed by: Orange Amps, Westone Audio, Pearl Drums, Sabian Cymbals, Evan's Heads, Vater Sticks, Ibanez, Frog Amplification, Tech 21 Amplification, Michael Kelly Guitars, SIT Strings, Rare Buzz Effects and Strüng, which is guitar string jewelry that raises money for music education.