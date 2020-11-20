THE LICKERISH QUARTET Release New Single 'Snollygoster Goon'

THE LICKERISH QUARTET-ex-Jellyfish members Roger Joseph Manning Jr. (Beck, Air, Cheap Trick, Imperial Drag), Tim Smith (Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, The Finn Brothers, Sheryl Crow, Umajets) and Eric Dover (Imperial Drag, Slash's Snakepit, Alice Cooper, Sextus)-is standing by their promise to their fans to release more new music before the end of 2020.

Today they're excited to announce their highly anticipated THREESOME VOL. 2 EP, which will be released January 8, 2021 via Stranger Danger Records and Tapes. Pre-orders will be available starting Friday, December 4 here. The first single and video, "Snollygoster Goon," can be seen now on the band's official YouTube page and streamed on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon.

In addition to the new music, THE LICKERISH QUARTET is offering unprecedented access to the band thanks to a plethora of exciting "Experiences," which will be available for purchase on their official website. These exclusive offers include: "Perform / Record On Your Song," "Co-Write a Song With Us," "Video Chat," "Music Lesson," and many others.

It's the follow-up to their debut EP, THREESOME VOL. 1, lauded by critics as "a masterpiece" which was released May 15, 2020 via The Lickerish Quartet/Label Logic, as distributed by Ingrooves and can be purchased and streamed on all digital outlets.

With song titles like "Snolllygoster Goon," "The Dream That Took Me Over," "Sovereignty Blues," and "Do You Feel Better?" Manning, Smith, and Dover's undeniable chemistry can once again be found throughout THREESOME VOL. 2. The songs formed from the same sessions that begun in 2017 offer a slinky and feisty landscape of temptation, freedom of thought, hope and dreams, and a shout out to all who game the systems. An edgy second round of soaring vocals, angular guitars, and pulsing drums, enveloped by timeless keyboard arrangements requires multiple listens to appreciate fully.

