T.G. Sheppard Celebrates 45th Anniversary of Classic Hit Single 'Last Cheater's Waltz'

Country music legend T.G. Sheppard is celebrating the 45th Anniversary of his #1 classic hit single “Last Cheater’s Waltz,” which was released in August 1979 on Warner Brothers Records. Written by Sonny Throckmorton and produced by Buddy Killen, “Last Cheaters Waltz” quickly became a fan favorite and was included on Sheppard’s Top 5 album 3/4 Lonely. The record also contained hits “You Feel Good All Over” and “I’ll Be Coming Back For More.” Remaining one of his most requested singles, “Last Cheater’s Waltz,” set the pace for Sheppard’s illustrious career, which has scored 22 #1 hits in total and continues to take him to stages coast to coast, including the world-famous Grand Ole Opry.

“I remember the day I heard the song for the first time through the wall of my producer, Buddy Killen’s office,” shares Sheppard. I knew instantly that it could be magical. There’s no greater feeling than when you hear a tune that excites you so much that you can’t wait to record it. Hits like this one don’t come along often. I have been so fortunate.”

T.G. Sheppard and acclaimed singer-songwriter and author Kelly Lang recently released their latest duets album, Chemistry: The Duets Collection. Sponsored by Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms, this release includes eleven love songs, several of which have never been recorded as duets. Classics such as “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing,” “More Today Than Yesterday,” and “It’s Too Late,” along with their recently released singles “You’re Still The One,” “Addicted to You” and “Because You Loved Me” help create a heartfelt collection that will continue to stand the test of time!

‘Chemistry: The Duets Collection’ Track Listing:

“You’re Still The One”

“Addicted To You”

“Because You Loved Me”

“Kiss You All Over”

“I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing”Quando, Quando, Quando”

“More Today Than Yesterday”

“Faking Love”

“It’s Too Late”

“Do That To Me One More Time”

“Morning Desire”

T.G. Sheppard is adding concerts weekly to his tour schedule:

AUG 17 - Old Dominion Barn Dance / Hopewell, Va. (with T. Graham Brown)

AUG 24 - Rowdy T Ranch / Frost, Texas (with Janie Fricke)

AUG 31 - Crockett Haus / Fredericksburg, Texas (with Janie Fricke)

SEP 07 - Palace Theater / Crossville, Tenn. (with Kelly Lang)

SEP 09 - Dollywood Fall Festival / Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

SEP 10 - Dollywood Fall Festival / Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

SEP 14 - The Liberty Showcase Theater / Liberty, N.C.

SEP 21 - Charles R. Wood Theater / Glen Falls, N.Y.

SEP 27 - Wild Will’s Saloon & Dancehall / Ranger, Texas

SEP 28 - Grand Saline Salt Festival / Grand Saline, Texas (with Moe Bandy & T. Graham Brown)

OCT 05 - Coyote Country Store / Gail, Texas (with Moe Bandy, Janie Fricke, Jeannie Seely, T. Graham Brown, and Moore & Moore)

OCT 18 - Rockdale Fair & Rodeo / Rockdale, Texas (with T. Graham Brown)

OCT 19 - 11th Street Cowboy Bar / Bandera, Texas

NOV 08 - Private Event - Country Music Hall of Fame / Nashville, Tenn.

DEC 07 - Private Event / Colleyville, Texas

JAN 19-25 - Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla; Key West; Cozumel; Costa Maya

FEB 14 - Granbury Live / Granbury, Texas

