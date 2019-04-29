TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival Announces Free Outdoor Concerts

Coastal Jazz & Blues Society is pleased to announce 150 free concerts at this year's TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival, which kicks off on June 21 and runs until July 1.

Featuring local, national and International Artists, these free, family-friendly concerts will take place throughout the city including afternoons and all day on Canada Day on Granville Island, Ironworks Afternoon Sessions, and several venues on the North Shore. Two of the largest free outdoor presentations - Downtown Jazz Weekend on the historic grounds of the Vancouver Art Gallery/Robson Square (June 22/23) and David Lam Park Jazz Weekend (June 29/30) - bookend this summer Festival, drawing up to 400,000 attendees.

For visitors and residents alike, the Festival's free concerts offer rich artistic experiences while building community relationships and generating significant economic activity. Some of the artists scheduled to appear at these free performances include: Too Many Zooz; A Tribe Called Red's DJ Shub; King Ayisoba; Yonatan Gat and the Eastern Medicine Singers; Troker; Sona Jobarteh; Alexander Hawkins, Mats Gustafsson, and many more.

Vancouver signature Festival - the TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival - is British Columbia's largest music and arts event with 1,800 musicians participating in over 300 concerts at 35 indoor and outdoor venues over a period of 10 days. Its colossal size notwithstanding, the Festival is a community-based presentation that is accessible to everyone.

Festival Program Guides will be available the first week of May at various locations including JJ Bean, VPL Branches, Tourism Vancouver Visitor Centre, Vancouver community centres, and various other businesses from Vancouver, B.C. to Washington State.

Full details regarding the 2019 TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival can be found at www.coastaljazz.ca.





