TASTEBREAKERS Music Festival Returns To The Z

A weekend of live music, interactive workshops and open mics returns to Town Center with the 2022 TasteBreakers Music Festival.

Featuring headliner Violet Bell, the festival opens Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25.

"Hampton Roads has always been jam-packed with talent and every year we strive for representation of every genre, but that is still only a small peek behind the curtain," said The Z's Music and Community Series Producer Liz Terrell. "The Z's doors are open and, as always, we are filled with the creativity of the Hampton Roads community."

Beginning on Friday, festival-goers can take the stage in the free open mic showcase, then workshop new song ideas in the "Songwriting Party", hosted with guest artists.

"Inspiring creativity within our community is at the heart of The Z's mission and workshops are the best place to do just that!" said Terrell. "There are three workshop experiences included in the TasteBreakers Music Festival schedule. Our Songwriting Party will be a real hands-on experience for every skill set ranging from beginners to experts."

The festival's events on Friday and Saturday also see the artists teaming up to create and uplift each other's works in new ways.

"What I love most about some of the events in our TasteBreakers Music Festival is that they highlight our artists' willingness to collaborate and support one another," said Terrell. "You will see that best represented in the Songwriter Swap and The Z: Unplugged Showcase- you'll definitely want to buy an All-Access Pass to ensure you can come see both!"

The Songwriters Swap sees artists leaving their creative footprints on each other's works in an innovative concert, and "The Z: Unplugged" performances feature each singer/songwriter in a song-circle-accompanying each other and sharing stories about their songs & creative process.

Headliner duo Violet Bell closes out the festival on the main stage at 8pm with a full set. The regionally-touring band blends the sounds of fiddle, guitar, banjo, and harmonies to create an innovative twist on Americana music. Lizzy Ross, a Maryland native, lends her soprano vocals to the instrumentation and harmonies of Omar Ruiz-Lopez fiddle, born in Panama and raised in Puerto Rico. Together they draw on their different backgrounds to create a unique perspective on traditional roots music.

The TasteBreakers Music Festival runs 5:30-9:00pm on Friday, June 24 and 2-9:00pm on Saturday, June 25. 1-day passes for Friday or Saturday are $25, and a full weekend All-Access pass is $35. Tickets can be purchased online at TheZ.org/TasteBreakers2022 or by calling the box office at 757-499-0317.

Zeiders American Dream Theater is located at 4509 Commerce Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Zeiders American Dream Theater is funded in part by the citizens of Virginia Beach through a grant from the City of Virginia Beach Arts and Humanities Commission.