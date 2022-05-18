TALOS Shares Comeback Single 'dance against the calm'

Irish artist Talos returns with the minimalist and mesmerizing 'dance against the calm', his first new music since 2019. A meditation on loss, the ghostly slow-burner is the first in a series of three quick-succession singles that will immediately remind fans of Talos' unique ability to blend the intimate with the epic.

Recorded at his home studio with long-time collaborator Ross Dowling, 'dance against the calm' was finished with co-producer Brian Joseph in his Eaux Claire studio in late 2021.

Talos on 'dance against the calm': "It's a song about lost futures, and a nostalgia that we sometimes carry for things that could have been."

The video - a first chapter in a three-part short - was shot by Niall O'Brien and Peadar O'Goill in the landscape around Talos' studio in west Cork.

To mark the return, Talos has announced three live shows for October of this year, in London, Cork and Dublin.

Talos is the Cork, Ireland-based artist, Eoin French. He released his debut album, Wild Alee, in 2017. Dubbed "a spectacularly assured debut deserving of a wide audience" by The Irish Times, it received a nomination for the Choice Music Prize in his native Ireland, and led to extensive touring in Ireland, the UK and Europe.

His second album, Far Out Dust, followed in 2019, broadening his fanbase (including a nod from a member of BTS) and leading to support tours with Aurora and Dermot Kennedy, alongside slots at the Bon Iver-helmed 37d03d/People festival in NYC, and a debut US TV appearance. His music has been featured in a number of high-profile US TV shows, including Siren, Prodigal Son and How To Get Away With Murder.

Watch the music video for the new single here: