Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TAKEDOWN FESTIVAL Announces Complete Line-Up & Set Times

TAKEDOWN FESTIVAL Announces Complete Line-Up & Set Times

TAKEDOWN will return on Saturday 8th April 2023. 

Mar. 20, 2023  

The South's favourite independent alternative-rock and metal festival - TAKEDOWN - will return on Saturday 8th April 2023.

After an 8 year hiatus, the legendary one-day fest is making a comeback with a mind-blowing lineup, a new venue and an outdoor stage added for the first time.

Moving from its Southampton University roots to the larger Portsmouth Guildhall, Takedown 2023 promises a full-day of the best alternative around with over 30 bands performing across five stages.

Topping the festival's stellar line-up are two impressive headliners: anonymous masked rock collective SLEEP TOKEN who will be delivering their *First Festival Appearance* of 2023, and, one of the most devastating and enthralling live bands on the planet, SKINDRED.

Joining them will be a whole host of electrifying acts including Loathe, Jamie Lenman, Punk Rock Factory, InMe, Palm Reader, Our Hollow Our Home, As December Falls, CLTDRP, Fearless Vampire Killers, The Bottom Line, Seething Akira, and Dendera.

Alongside the names outlined in the initial announcement, Takedown has also added waves of new acts to the bill, with mighty bonus additions also including Red Method, Autumn Fires, Slackrr, Saint Agnes, False Hope For The Savage, Shell Beach, Chaosbay, Balance Breach, Consvmer, Elwood Stray, Sunfall, Ithaca, Confessions of a Traitor, Heart of a Coward, Asleep At The Helm, Royals, Lightwave, Crushed By Waves, Meg Emelie, Defences, Two Year Break, Chuggaboom, Black Water County and THECITYISOURS.

With the Takedown 2023 line-up now complete, the full set times for all of the bands playing across its 5 Stages have also been confirmed and can be found listed below. Start planning your day now...

Set to become one of the biggest rock events in the festival calendar once again, Takedown Festival's comeback is part of a new partnership between Divergent Festivals and The Guildhall Trust. Co-directors of Divergent Festivals, Kai and Sarah Harris say:"Even in these strange times it feels like the perfect time to be bringing back one of the best-loved one-day events on the South Coast, taking it back to our roots with one of the biggest line-ups Takedown has ever seen. We can't wait!"

Chief Executive Officer of The Guildhall Trust, Andy Grays adds:

"We are delighted to bring an alternative rock and metal festival to Portsmouth with a great calibre of artists already announced. Portsmouth has a fantastic music scene, but we felt like there was a gap for fans of this genre."

In the build-up to the event the festival will also be showcasing three band's from the line-up at a one-off 'Road to Takedown' gig at London's Boston Music Room on Good Friday (7 April). The night will see performances from Confessions of a Traitor, Seething Akira and Crushed By Waves; all of whom will have a starring role at Takedown 2023. Tickets for the showcase are available now here.

Takedown Festival have also recently announced they will be teaming up with mental health charity Tonic Rider to launch a new initiative at the event. The unique collaboration will see Takedown become the first ever festival to offer mental health resources backstage for artists, crew and staff. The Tonic Rider team, who consist of mental health professionals with a background in the music industry, will be positioned in the green room offering information, free resources and one-on-one support in a private space.

Takedown Festival 2023 takes place at Portsmouth Guildhall on Saturday 8 April. Remaining tickets are on-sale now at: www.takedownfestival.com.

Takedown Festival 2023 Line-up & Times

Main Stage
14:00 - Dendera
14:45 - Red Method
15:35 - Seething Akira
16:25 - Fearless Vampire Killers
17:15 - Our Hollow Our Home
18:15 - Palm Reader
19:25 - Jamie Lenman
20:35 - Loathe
21:45 - Sleep Token (uk Exclusive)

Total Rock Stage (outdoor)
13:45 - Autumn Fires
14:30 - Slackrr
15:20 - Clt Drp
16:10 - Bottom Line
17:00 - Saint Agnes
18:00 - As December Falls
19:10 - Inme (anniversary Set)
20:20 - Punk Rock Factory
21:30 - Skindred

Out Of Line Stage
14:00 - False Hope For The Savage
14:45 - Shell Beach
15:30 - Chaosbay
16:15 - Balance Breach
17:05 - Consvmer
17:55 - Elwood Stray
18:45 - Sunfall
19:45 - Ithaca
20:45 - Confessions Of A Traitor
21:55 - Heart Of A Coward

Down For Life Stage
14:00 - Asleep At The Helm
14:50 - Royals
15:40 - Lightwave
16:30 - Crushed By Waves
17:20 - Meg Emelie
18:10 - Defences
19:00 - Two Year Break
19:50 - Chuggaboom
20:50 - Black Water County
22:00 - Thecityisours

Vip Lounge
13:30 - Seething Akira
14:15 - As December Falls
15:00 - Jamie Lenman
15:45 - Dave Mcpherson
16:30 - Black Water County
17:15 - Punk Rock Factory (m&g)
18:00 - Kier Kemp
18:45 - Skindred
19:30 - Thecityisours
20:15 - The Bottom Line
21:00 - Palm Reader
21:45 - Out Of Line Karaoke

Final Remaining Tickets For Takedown 2023 Are On Sale Now - Grab Yours Here.



Global Doom Supergroup MMXX Share New Single Alone Photo
Global Doom Supergroup MMXX Share New Single 'Alone'
First single, 'Alone' is an anthemic five-minute funeral march featuring the unmistakable Mick Moss (Antimatter, Sleeping Pulse). The full three song EP includes the metallic and driving 'Isolation' featuring Mikko Kotamäki (Swallow the Sun), and the melancholic and ethereal 'Echoes' featuring Alicia Nurho.
THE KS Roll The Dice On New Single Chancer Photo
THE K'S Roll The Dice On New Single 'Chancer'
THE K’S - have unleashed their latest single “Chancer”, as they head out on a UK + Ireland headline tour this March. A feel-good indie-rock track filled with buoyant choruses, a pulsating live-ready energy and danceable rhythms made for the big rooms, “Chancer” sees The K’s take a change tack from wistful previous release “Hoping Maybe.'
Daryl Hall to Join Billy Joel at American Express Bst Hyde Park Photo
Daryl Hall to Join Billy Joel at American Express Bst Hyde Park
The two have a storied history together, having worked on numerous projects over the years. And most recently toured the US in 2022 together for 30 shows. Daryl will also be joined by his incredible house band which includes some of the most talented musicians in the industry, that are featured on his web series, ‘Live From Daryl’s Hose’.
Young Jimmy Releases Cover of Nirvanas Come As You Are Photo
Young Jimmy Releases Cover of Nirvana's 'Come As You Are'
Young Jimmy has a genre defying sound dubbed HOOD ROCK, showcasing a dynamic rock rhythm in reinterpreted Nirvana classic: 'COME AS YOU ARE'.

From This Author - Michael Major


Stratton Leopold & Dax Phelan Embark on New Limited SeriesStratton Leopold & Dax Phelan Embark on New Limited Series
March 20, 2023

Veteran producer Stratton Leopold (“Mission: Impossible III”) and writer/producer/director Dax Phelan (“The Other Side of the Wind”) have teamed up to produce an as-yet-untitled limited series based on one of the most daring prison escapes in history.  
Demi Lovato to Release Rock Version of 'Heart Attack' SingleDemi Lovato to Release Rock Version of 'Heart Attack' Single
March 20, 2023

Demi Lovato is releasing the rock version of 'Heart Attack.' Originally released in 2013, the song is the lead single from Lovato's fourth studio album, 'Demi.' Listen to a preview of the new single and pre-save and pre-order it now!
Video: Spadei Release New Music Video 'Shine A Light'Video: Spadei Release New Music Video 'Shine A Light'
March 20, 2023

Filmed by the dynamic producer Kenny 5 Greenbaum of Majic Robot Films, the video showcases the uplifting composition of strings, percussion, and layered vocals with a fantastic voyage of sights and sounds. For Wally Ingram, Spadei’s drummer, 'Left Right Here plays like a soundtrack accompaniment to the film of one's 'real life' journey.
Photos: Viola Davis & More Attend AIR Premiere at SXSWPhotos: Viola Davis & More Attend AIR Premiere at SXSW
March 20, 2023

In attendance was Director/Star Ben Affleck, Stars Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker, Julius Tennon, Writer Alex Convery, Producers Jeff Robinov, Jason Michael Berman and Executive Producers Jordan Moldo, and Jon Weinbach. Check out photos now!
Captain Planet & Jimena Angel Share New Single 'Pembele'Captain Planet & Jimena Angel Share New Single 'Pembele'
March 20, 2023

In his latest musical offering, Captain Planet collaborates with Colombian singer Jimena Angel to create a scorching slice of classic Afro Latin funk. The song began during a recent tour in South America where Captain Planet was playing some gigs around Santa Marta & Cartagena. 'Pambelé' is out now and available everywhere you stream music.
share