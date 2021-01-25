Sydney Sprague Reveals Video for 'Object Permanence'

object permanence is defined as 'the understanding that objects continue to exist even when they cannot be seen, heard, or otherwise sensed' and is the title of Sydney's Sprague's newest single, out now. The Phoenix-based artist has just revealed the video, which sees not one Sydney, but several versions otherwise known as 'The Syds'. They continue to pop up in different rooms of a house, before taking a rather violent turn... See for yourself here.

The song is taken from Sydney's upcoming album debut maybe i will see you at the end of the world, which will be released on 26th February via Rude Records. It is available for pre-order here.

"It is a fundamental concept in the development of infants, and sometimes I feel like I struggle with it as an adult," says Sydney on object permanence. "Not literally, but if you've ever been in a long-distance relationship, you can probably relate. This song is about settling into that feeling of separation and trying to get comfortable."

Sydney has recently released several singles, all taken from forthcoming debut album. These include staircase failure, steve, and i refuse to die.

Sydney Sprague makes music for the end of the world. With everything seemingly imploding in on itself, there's one thing we can all try to be; authentic, and that's the one word that best describes Sydney's songwriting. There's a connection felt immediately between Sydney and the listener. She's able to vocalise everything everyone can't put into words sometimes, and holds a rhythm that blurs the line between melancholy and elation.

