Swedish Pop Star Darin Returns With Intoxicating Single 'Moonlight'

Swedish pop superstar Darin is back with his second single of the year ‘Moonlight’, released globally via Helix Records. With more than half a billion streams to his name, eight number one albums in his home country and multiple Swedish Grammy wins, Darin is Sweden’s most successful male pop artist.

As Darin bears his soul to fans, ‘Moonlight’ notes the all too familiar feelings of yearning for escapism, the craving of vices and rediscovering your alter ego. Darin’s introspective lyrics reflect on the cyclical nature of falling back into old habits, and losing yourself in the night: “But when I see the moonlight / I can’t help but fall into the wild life / Chasing every high, Until they all come down / And I swear out loud I won’t do it again.”

Darin wrote the striking single alongside Jenson Vaughan, Will Simms, Conor Maynard and Leo Stannard. The track was also notably produced by Will Simms, and mixed by Josh Gudwin.

Speaking about ‘Moonlight’, Darin notes: "Moonlight is about leaning into your dark side, and not always intentionally. It’s about that compulsion, that part of you that takes over without your control - when the moonlight hits!"

‘Moonlight’ follows the successful release of ‘Electric’, which was supported by UK press including Spindle Magazine, RetroPop Magazine, PopJustice, Our Culture and more. The single has also seen UK Radio play from the likes of BBC Radio 2, Gaydio and Hits Radio.

ABOUT DARIN:

Born and raised in Stockholm, Darin grew up idolising pop icons like Madonna, Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston. His dream was always to become a singer-songwriter, so he started recording music – and speaking to record labels – when he was just 14.

Two years later, he entered the first ever season of Swedish Idol in an effort to speed up the process. After finishing in second place, Darin duly signed a record contract with Sony BMG. His 2005 debut single ‘Money for Nothing’, a playful self-empowerment bop written by Robyn, stormed to number one.

Since then, Darin has never looked back. He has racked up eight number one albums in Sweden and scored huge hits with everything from self-penned folk ballads (‘En säng av rosor, Ta mig tillbaka’) to a soaring cover of Coldplay's Viva La Vida.

For Darin, coming out publicly in August 2020 kickstarted a period of personal growth that has led to him feeling more comfortable and confident than ever before. "I've become even more me – almost like when you're a kid and you don't overthink things too much," he says. "It's like, 'wow, maybe I haven't been this super-free kind of person for a while.'"

Darin is also now feeling more liberated creatively. Launching his new era with ‘Electric’ and with more new music on this horizon, his future possibilities are endless. He says: "At this point in my career I know I can trust my instincts and respond to what happens next in a really organic way."

Now ready to take the UK by storm, Darin is preparing for his first UK headline show, which is taking place at Colours, Hoxton on June 4th 2024.

