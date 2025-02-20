Susannah B Unveils New Single 'Always Wanted To' Along with New Music Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singer-songwriter Susannah B has announced the release of her latest single, Always Wanted To, now streaming on all platforms. A heartfelt anthem of longing, personal growth, and the courage to chase one's dreams, the song features Susannah's soulful vocals paired with her own ukulele playing, adding a personal touch to the track. An upbeat, catchy song, Always Wanted To blends intimate storytelling with joyful energy, capturing the spirit of adventure in pursuing your passions.

Accompanying the song is a visually stunning music video-directed by Susannah B- highlighting the essence of the song's message through a playful exploration of the dreams we all long to experience. The video takes viewers on a whimsical journey, transforming bucket-list dreams into reality and featuring a range of exciting and touching moments that encapsulate the joy of pursuing one's passions: walking through the streets of Paris, bungee jumping, finishing a marathon, standing on your head, dancing like no one is watching, sky diving, going on a safari in Africa, and more. It beautifully captures Susannah B's magnetic performance and the song's powerful narrative, all moments that embody the spirit of Always Wanted To.

"This song marks a turning point in my artistic journey," says Susannah B. "It's about stepping into your own power and saying yes to the dreams you've always had. I wanted it to feel fun, uplifting, and deeply personal."

With Always Wanted To, Susannah B continues to carve out her own space in the music scene, showcasing her unique blend of singer-songwriter sensibility and vibrant acoustic elements. Susannah B infuses her music with a timeless yet fresh sound, making Always Wanted To a joyful celebration of living that resonates deeply with today's listeners.

