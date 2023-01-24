Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sunroof (Daniel Miller & Gareth Jones) Share New Track 'November'

Sunroof (Daniel Miller & Gareth Jones) Share New Track 'November'

The track is from their forthcoming album, Electronic Music Improvisations Volume 2, that is due out digitally on February 17.

Jan. 24, 2023  

Sunroof [Daniel Miller and Gareth Jones] have shared a new track from their forthcoming album, Electronic Music Improvisations Volume 2, that is due out digitally on February 17th and on vinyl and CD on March 3rd via the Parallel Series of Mute.

Listen to the dubbed-out electronics and frequency-scanning synths of "November" and watch its accompanying video below.

The new album is a set of eight improvised modular electronic music instrument pieces recorded at the duo's respective home studios following the release of their debut, Electronic Music Improvisations Vol. 1 (2021). Where Vol. 1 was the result of four decades of friendship and collaboration, this new album came together in a relatively short space of time.

Recorded in the same spirit as their previous sessions - with no pre-planning and no rehearsal - they met up with "unpatched" modular systems and began improvising. Without any of the parameters they followed in the first sessions, the duo allowed the pieces to expand naturally, keeping editing to a minimum.

"I suppose this is the difficult second album," jokes Gareth, "it took 40 years to make the first album and just nine months to create this one!" Daniel expands, "We got on a roll and didn't really stop recording once we had that momentum."

During the sessions they found themselves aiming for more clarity and space within their improvisation, allowing the listener to be drawn into the pieces in a different kind of way. Textures glide while random sequences knock against one another, forming and then disintegrating before re-forming, and while they do so, uncovering minimal glitching rhythms.

The video imagery, created by Sunroof, depicts manipulated sequences triggered by software connected to the audio, a technique that they introduced into their live performance during a short run of live shows around Vol. 1's release.

The album artwork, a watercolor painting by Gareth, draws an extra line between the visuals and the music, as Gareth explains, "the watercolor paintings take on their own life when the water interacts with the color, bringing a creative connection to how the electronics react to our interaction."

Daniel Miller (founder of Mute, the "accidental label" that began with the release of his own 7" single The Normal's 'T.V.O.D / Warm Leatherette') met Gareth Jones, (the innovative and influential producer, engineer and artist) back when Miller asked Jones to work with him in late 1982 on what became Depeche Mode's Construction Time Again.

After Depeche Mode had gone home for the day, they would stay on to work on their own sessions, a practice that continues to this day. By the mid-nineties Sunroof had emerged as a remix project going on to rework the likes of Can, MGMT, To Rococo Rot, Kreidler and Goldfrapp, their first recordings appearing on a compilation paying tribute to Neu!

The eight pieces that make up Electronic Music Improvisations Vol. 2 are imbued with the experimental playfulness of early electronic pioneers but retain their modernity thanks to their creator's constant explorations in electronic music.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo credit: Paul Heartfield



Cee Lo Green Signs Partnership Deal With Black Owned Victor George Spirits Photo
Cee Lo Green Signs Partnership Deal With Black Owned Victor George Spirits
Victor George Spirits (VGS) have announced they have entered into a partnership agreement with singer, songwriter and actor, Cee Lo Green (Cee Lo) who has won five Grammy Awards, one BET award, one Billboard music award as well as nominations for over eighteen other Grammy awards.
Van Morrison Releases New Single Worried Man Blues Photo
Van Morrison Releases New Single 'Worried Man Blues'
Having recently released its lead single ‘Streamline Train’, Van Morrison now presents another preview of the 23-track album as he unveils the follow-up, ‘Worried Man Blues’. As with many influential folk and skiffle songs, ‘Worried Man Blues’ has emerged in many different forms over the years.
Jessika Shares Debut Single Her Photo
Jessika Shares Debut Single 'Her'
JESSIKA shares her debut single “Her.' The song, written by JESSIKA and co-produced with Kyle Kelso (Kygo, Aloe Blacc, Galantis), explores her personal experience of observing an ex moving on, while simultaneously resonating with listeners as it touches on the universal theme of heartache.
Brendan Urie Announces Panic! At the Disco Split Photo
Brendan Urie Announces Panic! At the Disco Split
Brendan Urie, the frontman of the popular band Panic! at the Disco, has announced that the band is splitting up. In an Instagram post, Urie shared that he and his wife are expecting their first child, leading to the band's split after their upcoming European tour.

From This Author - Michael Major


James Taylor and His All-Star Band to Perform Exclusive Las Vegas EngagementJames Taylor and His All-Star Band to Perform Exclusive Las Vegas Engagement
January 24, 2023

James Taylor and His All-Star Band are coming to Las Vegas for a five-night, exclusive engagement at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The shows will be held June 3, 4, 7, 9 and 10, 2023. Citi is the official card of James Taylor and His All-Star Band’s exclusive Las Vegas engagement. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale.
Brendan Urie Announces Panic! At the Disco SplitBrendan Urie Announces Panic! At the Disco Split
January 24, 2023

Brendan Urie, the frontman of the popular band Panic! at the Disco, has announced that the band is splitting up. In an Instagram post, Urie shared that he and his wife are expecting their first child, leading to the band's split after their upcoming European tour.
Stephanie Hsu, Brendan Fraser & More Nominated For 2023 Oscars - Full List of Nominations!Stephanie Hsu, Brendan Fraser & More Nominated For 2023 Oscars - Full List of Nominations!
January 24, 2023

The nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards were announced. Notable nominees included Stephanie Hsu, Hong Chau, Angela Bassett, Diane Warren, Lady Gaga, Brendan Fraser, Paul Mescal, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Yeoh, and The Whale. Check out the complete list of nominations now!
Skip Marley to Perform Latest Single 'Jane' on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDENSkip Marley to Perform Latest Single 'Jane' on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN
January 23, 2023

Skip Marley continues to deliver with his most recent single ‘Jane’ featuring Nigerian-based Afropop sensation Ayra Starr. An irresistible jam, ‘Jane’ was produced by Rykeyz, who also produced Skip's #1 single ‘Slow Down’ with H.E.R., as well as hit songs by Jessie Reyez, Ari Lennox, Demi Lovato, and Rick Ross, among others.
Hannah Waddingham, HAMILTON & More Voice Support For West End Pay Raise CampaignHannah Waddingham, HAMILTON & More Voice Support For West End Pay Raise Campaign
January 23, 2023

Hannah Waddingham, the West End cast of Hamilton, and more have voiced their support for Equity's Stand Up For 17% campaign. The newly-launched campaign calls for a 17% pay raise for West End performers and stage management, among other improvements. Miriam Margolyes, Matthew Modine, The Mouse Trap and Moulin Rouge have also shared their support.
share