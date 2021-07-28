Sunny Riot Shares 'Ghost' Video from 'Cultivate the Silence' EP

Originally from London and based in Los Angeles, Sunny Riot shares the final single, "Ghost" from his EP, Cultivate the Silence EP due Friday.

Today, Amplify Music Magazine premiered the video for "Ghost." In discussing the song, Sunny Riot says, "the patterns and actions and my thinking that I despised at the time couldn't seem to stop; baggage that landed on my lap that I picked it up without question and assumed it was mine; It was never mine, it was never my parents, it wasn't even their parents."

Heavily influenced by iconic eras in music and electronic sub-genres, Cultivate the Silence is immersed in pop and electro sounds with pristine melodies and unassailable rhythms. The EP features everything from an anthemic pop ballad, "Babylon" to spoken word on "Lonely People" and the melancholy, "Here Somehow." Each song reveals more of Sunny's personal journey surviving with clinical depression from a young age, and the personal growth he found through surrender. In discussing the EP, Sunny said, "I was lost in life for so many years and no doubt I will be again if I stop cultivating the silence. All wisdom is stored in the silence, in between the noise."

Many artists attempt at some point to take the past, drag it into the present, and rip it apart so they can break free of it for the future. Sunny spent his childhood in and out of hospitals with a condition that, at the time, claimed the lives of most that were afflicted with it. He spent his teen years trying to drown out those memories with anything he could get his hands on. Like many a conflicted and twisted young person, he channeled this torment into dark poetry, fleshing it into heavy acoustic songs. In a time when songs are so often written by committee, Sunny Riot's music is a taste of authenticity, grit and stark personal narrative, crafted straight from his experience and motivation - visceral for the listener and cathartic for the writer. Although today he's clean and sober, father to a toddler and living in LA, the journey that got Sunny here is deeply ingrained in his songs and vision - as well as the bubbling intensity behind everything he does.

