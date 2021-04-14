Sunny Bones Release Striking 'Echoes Of You' Video

Flamboyant duo Sunny Bones have released the video for their new single 'Echoes Of You', which premiered with Far Out Magazine.



The video is a glorious piece of animation capturing a top-down West Coast road trip with the band. Along the way they pick up the perilous hitchhiker Death and his chain-smoking habits cause disaster, cutting the drive short in an eruption of flames. The video has been created by Phil Whitton, a local up and coming artist from the band's Norwich hometown, and is interspersed with a performance from the band.



Regarding the video singer Helen Anderson says, "As the song talks of invasive conflicting memories, the video mirrors this, by telling the story of a strange sinister hitch hiker turning their beautiful drive, into chaos and destruction."



Sunny Bones emerged at the end of last year with the debut single 'Be Cool', introducing their unique sound and showcasing their eye-catching creativity with its incredible video, highlighting the beautiful juxtaposition of living a mundane existence whilst dressed in a riot of Cirque du Soleil costuming.



The duo are Helen Anderson and Ben Asker. The pair came to know each other through their previous band Box Of Light whose past incarnation saw them play festivals such as Latitude, Green Man, Secret Garden Party and more.



When those days were over, Helen and Ben decided to collaborate on a sound that they thought was more to their taste. Giving less of a damn about what was 'cool', they wanted to create music they both loved, but which reflected on real experiences of growing up and relationships in your 20s.



Having similar music tastes and enjoying acts such as Alvvays, Daniel Romano, Julia Jacklin, Best Coast and Zephaniah O'Hora to Dolly Parton, The Beatles and the whole spectrum of classic rock, they have created a sound that resonates with familiarity whilst creating something new.



Growing up and moving on from their previous lives, Sunny Bones captures the personal growth of Helen and Ben, drawing together their experiences, hardships and self-development through unapologetic lyrics and honesty, laid on a bed of nostalgia from their country roots.

Listen here: