Sundressed Reveals New Album 'Home Remedy'

The album has been released a day early!

Arizona's favorite indie punks Sundressed are treating fans to their highly anticipated new album, Home Remedy, a day early. The album is streaming now, exclusively on Substream Magazine. Home Remedy is set to be released this Friday, September 18th via Rude Records and features previous singles "Home Remedy," "Oh Please," and "Your Frequency." Pre-orders are available at sundressed.lnk.to/homeremedy.

"Home Remedy is a record about getting better by any means necessary," shares frontman Trevor Hedges. "Despite many setbacks, I truly believe we were able to make our most authentic and honest record yet."

Living on such a chaotic planet, tossing and turning is inevitable. It's hard to sleep in the midst of uncertainty. That's why Sundressed was born. Lead vocalist and songwriter Trevor Hedges began his project in 2012, with the initial purpose of maintaining his sobriety. Now, 8 years later, Hedges has refocused the project's mission, writing songs that tackle mental health issues for others to take solace in. His confessional lyrics and punk-infused melodies inspire hope in listeners to continue moving forward.

With the addition of AJ Peacox (guitar), Vic Chan (drums), Matthew Graham, and Justin Portillo, Sundressed has never sounded better. With Home Remedy, produced by Mike Pepe, the band is determined to make a positive impact, one lyric at a time.

Watch the official video for "Home Remedy" here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles