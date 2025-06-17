Sun Room Sets North American Headline Tour, Releases New Acoustic Single

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Next Gen SoCal rock band Sun Room have announced their North American Fall headline THE JACKKNIFE TOUR with tickets available for purchase NOW. They have also released their first-ever acoustic track, “OSLO, PARIS, LA,” available to stream below.

“OSLO, PARIS, LA” follows Sun Room’s perfectly raucous single and music video, “JACKKNIFE,” released earlier this month. The band’s favorite song to play live, “JACKKNIFE” is a rowdy, no-holds-barred rager with a palpable punk spirit. These two new releases showcase the band’s impressive sonic range while staying true to their carefree authenticity, brash vocals and rebellious 60s inspirations.

Kicking off September 26 in Houston, Sun Room’s 24-date headline THE JACKKNIFE TOUR will bring their praised, high energy shows to cities across the United States and Canada including Denver, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, New York, Charlotte, Charleston, Jacksonville, Atlanta and more before concluding November 8 in Nashville.

In addition to playing the new tracks and fan favorites like “Sol Del Sur” (which has amassed more than 30 million streams and counting) and “Fun” (10+ million streams) on their upcoming Fall headline tour, the indie rock trio will also hit the road in August supporting flipturn.

Already veterans of the road, the band has impressively played hundreds of shows in more than 24 countries between their U.S. headlining runs that saw 28,000 tickets sold, Australian headline tour, festival performances, and supporting slots with the likes of Louis Tomlinson (formerly of One Direction), Inhaler and Dayglow. For all upcoming Sun Room tour dates and details, please visit sunroomtheband.com.

SUN ROOM – THE JACKKNIFE TOUR

*Supporting flipturn

8/6/2025 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma*

8/7/2025 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall*

8/11/2025 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom*

8/14/2025 - Sacramento, CA - Channel 24*

8/15/2025 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater*

8/16/2025 - Pomona, CA Fox - Pomona*

8/17/2025 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre*

9/26/2025 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall Upstairs

9/27/2025 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

9/28/2025 - Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co.

9/30/2025 - Ft. Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre

10/1/2025 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

10/2/2025 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre

10/4/2025 - Salt Lake City, UT - The CommonWealth Room

10/17/2025 - Saint Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar And Hall

10/18/2025 - Chicago, IL - The Bottom Lounge

10/20/2025 - Detroit, MI - El Club

10/21/2025 - Toronto, ON - The Velvet Underground

10/23/2025 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

10/24/2025 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/25/2025 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at The Fillmore

10/26/2025 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis

10/28/2025 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

10/29/2025 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend

10/31/2025 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

11/1/2025 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits

11/2/2025 - Orlando, FL - The Social

11/4/2025 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

11/5/2025 - Gainesville, FL - The Wooly

11/7/2025 - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5

11/8/2025 - Nashville, TN - The Blue Room at Third Man Records

ABOUT SUN ROOM

Born and raised in San Diego's surf-rock scene, Sun Room (Luke Asgian, Max Pinamonti, Ashton Minnich) quickly went from getting their house shows shut down for playing too loudly to performing their music in sold out venues across a dozen countries.

Forming in 2021, the band experienced a series of viral moments after two of their songs, "Crashed My Bike" and "Something That You're Missing," were included on the hit Netflix series Outer Banks which grew the band's excitement online. Eager to play shows outside of their hometown surf community, Sun Room quickly became a touring act that went on to sell out a run of shows across the US, support Louis Tomlinson's North and South American tour, and support Inhaler in Europe in 2022.

Making their way back to the US in fall 2022, Sun Room embarked on their first headline tour across North America, selling over 15,000 tickets. Getting back on the road in spring 2023, the band toured North America with Inhaler then returned home to SoCal for the summer where they finished At Least I Tried, a 4 track EP produced by Zac Carper from FIDLAR, one of the band's biggest influences growing up in the California DIY scene.

The project dropped as the band kicked off their second headline tour across North America, playing in over 30 cities, before jetting off to Australia for a headline tour and series of festivals in January 2024. Most recently, Sun Room released their latest EP Can't Explain in summer 2024 before going on to support Dayglow on a 20+ date North American tour. Can't Explain is a project that highlights the band's admiration for blues-rock, shoegaze, and post-punk garage music they have absorbed by playing their music all over the world since being a band. Sun Room's highly anticipated debut album is set to release in early 2026.

