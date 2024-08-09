Sun Room Return With New EP 'Can't Explain'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



﻿With full reckless abandon, Southern California trio Sun Room releases their latest EP Can’t Explain via AWAL. Sonically sitting somewhere between Beatlemania, a Nuggets compilation, and modern surf-punk, the four-song offering sees Sun Room beginning to morph their sound. While holding onto elements of their signature 60s inspired charm, they also step into new genres informed by the bands they’ve spent the last three years on the road with.

Produced by Jarvis Taveniere (Allah-Las, The Avalanches), longtime collaborator Jonny Bell (The Gun Club, Chicano Batman) and LA super-duo SameSame (Beyoncé, Cage The Elephant), it’s a no brainer that new influences have seeped into the Sun Room psyche.

Opening up with the EP’s title track, the band takes more of a blues rock approach. Mellowing out their classic beachy harmonies while sprinkling in jazzier elements, this one is a creeper before lead singer Luke Asgian unleashes his scream. The most shoegaze-y, grunge sound we’ve heard from Sun Room yet, the droning second track “Bouquet” feels like a medicinally distorted haze.

Traveling from their home of the beach quite literally to the city for “Get Me Outta New York City,” Sun Room dials things up just to spite anyone who has pigeonholed them to one specific regional sound. And closing the EP with the reverse of a love song, “Hate It When You Call” is cheeky and instantly a feel-good listen. The band shared that they created this one with the intention of making people dance and mosh. Their goal is for dance clubs to have more rock options to add to their rotation, knowing it will still keep bodies moving. Watch the official video here. No matter which genres Sun Room chooses to toy around with, it’s a given that they feel like they’re from a different time altogether.

“This EP is the most excited we’ve been for a release,” shares Asgian. “It’s kind of the first time we didn’t worry about having to write within a certain sub-genre. We just got in the garage and tried to make the best rock and roll songs we could. Touring the past few years with so many cool acts from the UK, Ireland and Australia opened our eyes to a bunch of bands and sounds we were unfamiliar with growing up in Southern California. They introduced us to all the bands they grew up with and influenced them and kind of re-inspired us all over again to be playing in a rock and roll band.”﻿

He continues, “I think there’s also something special about the fact that all these songs were formed in a hot garage — so much music these days just feels so processed and formulaic, like people are making it for TikTok or something. I think jamming the songs out in a garage setting and testing all of these songs live on the road gives us a different perspective than a lot of artists these days. We’re not trying to have a viral moment, we’re trying to write good rock and roll songs.”

Throughout September and October, Sun Room will join indie-pop mainstay Dayglow for his North American tour. Kicking off in Mexico City, the tour will then make its way to major markets like Nashville, Toronto, New York City for two nights, and much more. Along the way, Sun Room will play a handful of headline shows of their own. See all upcoming dates here and below.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

August 31 - Los Angeles, CA - Aviator Nation Dreamland (Headline)

September 12 - Mexico City, MX - Blackberry*

September 14 - Monterrey, MX - Showcenter*

September 17 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar (Headline)

September 19 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle*

September 21 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewery*

September 22 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium*

September 25 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz*

September 27 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore*

September 28 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center*

October 3 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA! Live*

October 4 - Washington, DC - Anthem*

October 5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE*

October 7 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore*

October 8 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

October 10 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus*

October 11 - New York, NY - Hammerstein*

October 12 - New York, NY - Hammerstein*

October 13 - Toronto, ON - History*

October 15 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues*

October 16 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore*

October 18 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant*

October 19 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room*

October 22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee*

October 24 - Chicago, IL - Aragon*

October 25 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore*

October 26 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland*

October 28 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom*

*supporting Dayglow

See all tour info here

Photo credit: Cole Ferguson

