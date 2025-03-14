Sub Urban to Release Sophomore Album, Embark on Headline Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article







Singer-songwriter/producer Sub Urban has announced his upcoming sophomore album, If Nevermore, due out on June 6 via AWAL. Accompanying the news, the 25-year-old alternative artist shares a driving, bass-rich single “Make Me Forget” alongside B-side track “Fingernails.”

Speaking on the release of “Make Me Forget,” Sub Urban shares, “it’s a piece about forgetting oneself through the act of loving another. The hope that someone else can relieve you of who you’ve become. To peel away the lies we insulate ourselves with that grow into infectious, false identities that bring nothing but suffering to ourselves and those around us, and the yearning to return to that infantile state that once offered innocent clarity as to what it was we truly wanted in the first place. To unlearn.”

Supporting the album’s release this summer, Sub Urban has also announced a North American headline tour beginning June 4 in Portland, Oregon and wrapping on June 26 in Brooklyn, NY. Tickets are on sale now, more details here - full routing below.

If Nevermore launches a brand new raw, uninhibited era for Sub Urban, cementing him as a consummate artist and one to watch closely in 2025 and beyond. The album is now available for pre-save here.

2025 TOUR DATES

June 4 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

June 5 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's

June 7 - San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall

June 8 - Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

June 10 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues San Diego (Voodoo)

June 11 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

June 19 - Chicago, IL @ Cobra Launch

June 21 - Toronto, ON @ The Drake Underground

June 22 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

June 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Philamoca

June 25 - Washington, DC @ Pearl Street

June 26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone 1

ABOUT SUB URBAN

Daniel Virgil Maisonneuve, professionally known as Sub Urban, is a singer/songwriter and record producer born in Nyack, New York to a French Canadian father and a Taiwanese mother. Defined by his haunting vocal performances, and meticulously woven electro-pop textures, he describes his sound as “mid-century pop blended with Latin classical guitar and electronic beats.”

Best known for his RIAA Platinum 2019 hit song “Cradles,” with a foundation of 3.6 billion global career streams, reaching #1 on Billboard Alternative charts, and past support slots alongside The 1975, AURORA, AJR, and Phantogram.

Photo Credit: Muslim Emirgamzaev

