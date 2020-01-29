Sturgill Simpson Shares Music Video For 'A Good Look'

Today, GRAMMY® Award winner Sturgill Simpson shares the music video for "A Good Look," a standout track from his critically acclaimed fourth full-length album - available HERE via Elektra Records - and Netflix Original anime film of the same name, "SOUND & FURY."

Watch the "A Good Look" official music video below!

Featuring high-octane animated footage from the "SOUND & FURY" film, the visual captures the breakneck action, frenetic pace, and intensity of the artist's immersive vision set to psychedelic disco breaks, ripping guitars, and stadium-size hooks. The video was directed by Simpson's "SOUND & FURY" collaborator, founder of influential animation studio Kamikaze Douga, and sought-after filmmaker Jumpei Mizusaki.

Next up, Simpson kicks off his much-anticipated "Sturgill Simpson: A Good Look'n Tour" on February 21 in Birmingham, AL. Meeting widespread demand from audiences everywhere, it visits over 40 cities with two-night stands scheduled for Asheville, NC, Detroit, MI, Minneapolis, MN, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, CA, and Nashville, TN. Numerous dates have already sold out in advance. Presented by AEG Presents, the tour features special guest and acclaimed country breakout star Tyler Childers. Simpson has also partnered with CID Entertainment to offer travel packages with all net proceeds benefitting the Special Forces Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides immediate and ongoing support to the Special Forces community and their families. $1 from each ticket sold for the Sturgill Simpson: A Good Look'n Tour will also be donated to benefit the Special Forces Foundation. Tickets and more information on the exclusive travel offers can be found HERE. Check out the confirmed itinerary below.

STURGILL SIMPSON: A GOOD LOOK'N TOUR

WITH VERY SPECIAL GUEST TYLER CHILDERS

NORTH AMERICAN DATES

FEBRUARY

21 Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham, AL

22 U.S. Cellular Center Asheville Asheville, NC - SOLD OUT

23 U.S. Cellular Center Asheville Asheville, NC - SOLD OUT

25 Knoxville Coliseum Knoxville, TN

26 Knoxville Coliseum Knoxville, TN

28 Rupp Arena Lexington, KY

29 Masonic Temple Detroit, MI - SOLD OUT

MARCH

1 Masonic Temple Detroit, MI

4 Petersen Events Center Pittsburgh, PA

6 Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC

7 Infinite Energy Center Duluth, GA - SOLD OUT

10 North Charleston Coliseum N. Charleston, SC

13 Hampton Coliseum Hampton, VA

14 The Met Philadelphia, PA

15 The Anthem Washington, DC - SOLD OUT

16 The Anthem Washington, DC

18 Coca-Cola Coliseum Toronto, ON

20 Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH

21 Chaifetz Arena St. Louis, MO

22 Landers Center Southaven, MS

27 American Airlines Center Dallas, TX

28 Frank Erwin Center Austin, TX

29 Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land Sugar Land, TX

APRIL

1 Silverstein Eye Centers Arena Independence, MO

3 United Center Chicago, IL

4 The Armory Minneapolis, MN - SOLD OUT

5 The Armory Minneapolis, MN

9 Baxter Arena Omaha, NE

10 Alliant Energy Center Mem. Coliseum Madison, WI

23 BOK Center Tulsa, OK

25 Pepsi Center Denver, CO

28 Maverik Center West Valley City, UT

29 Adams Event Center Missoula, MT

MAY

1 Veterans Memorial Coliseum Portland, OR

2 The Gorge Amphitheater George, WA

5 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA - SOLD OUT

6 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA

8 The Forum Inglewood, CA

15 TD Garden Boston, MA

16 Madison Square Garden Arena New York, NY

21 Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN

22 Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN - SOLD OUT

24 KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY





Related Articles View More Music Stories