Street Sects to Head Out on Tour

Street Sects embrace the ethos of punk and the experimental zeal of the industrial scene and craft a rawboned, bareknuckled sound anchored in deft lyrical storytelling. The band's pointed, dirge-ridden social commentary serial album 'Gentrification' is in its fourth installment; Gentrification IV: Suspended from Gallery Rails was released last November on The Flenser. In support of the release, Street Sects have embarked on their first tour of 2020, canvasing the western U.S. with Portrayal of Guilt. The bands join up today in Texas and will make their way to California, to the Pacific Northwest, and eventually back down to Kansas - check out all tour dates listed below.

Gentrification IV is the penultimate installment of the eponymous series that served as a launching pad and stylistic credo for Street Sects, who formed in 2013. Poking and prodding the increasing class disparity plaguing urban America, the Gentrification series interrogates the exploitation of art for the sake of capitalist gain. Driven by machine-made bleats, tongue-in-cheek lyricism, teeth-gritting vocals, and brutal irony, Gentrification is a distillation of Street Sects in both style and sonics. Gentrification IV is also coupled with a short story - "Suspended From Gallery Rails" - written by Street Sects frontman Leo Ashline.

STREET SECTS, ON TOUR:

Jan 9 - El Paso, TX @ Neon Rose *

Jan 10 - Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red *

Jan 11 - San Diego, CA @ Space *

Jan 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Smell *

Jan 13 - Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer *

Jan 15 - Oakland, CA @ Elbo Room Jack London *

Jan 16 - Eugene, OR @ Old Nicks *

Jan 17 - Portland, OR @ High Water Mark *

Jan 18 - Seattle, WA @ Substation *

Jan 19 - Tacoma, WA @ The Plaid Pig *

Jan 20 - Boise, ID @ RamaPong *

Jan 21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Diabolical Records *

Jan 22 - Laramie, WY @ The Great Untamed *

Jan 23 - Denver, CO @ High Dive *

Jan 24 - Wichita KS, @ DIYMCA *

* w/ Portrayal of Guilt





