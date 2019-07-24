Street Sects Announces European Tour

Jul. 24, 2019  
Since the release of their sophomore LP The Kicking Mule last year, Austin, TX industrial punk duo Street Sects have stayed consistently busy; be it touring the world with Daughters, Uniform, Author & Punisher, Lingua Ignota, 3Teeth, Dälek and more, playing high profile festivals such as Roadburn (NL), and penning the next EP in their serialGentrification series (Gentrification III: Death and Displacement, out August 2nd on The Flenser). Now, the band has announced a two-week tour in Europe this October and have unveiled and a brand new remix (by Mike Mare/Dälek) of The Kicking Mule single "Suicide By Cop."
Street Sects just wrapped a week of shows in the south and southwest portions of North America and will spend the next few weeks gearing up for the Gentrification IIIrelease, playing a hometown show with Pinkish Black, prepping for their appearance at Chicago's celebrated Cold Waves Festival, and fine-tuning their live show - which is a calculated assault on the senses - for their fall European shows. The latter will be their first with their new European booking agency, Swamp Booking, and Street Sectswon't be traveling without a couple aces up their sleeves. The sample-driven punk duo will be playing choice cuts from their full-length LP's The Kicking Mule and End Position, as well as some other surprises.
Pre-order Gentrification III: Death and Displacement here (before it's completely sold out) and stay tuned for more news + music to be revealed soon.

STREET SECTS, ON TOUR:

U.S
August 17 Austin, TX @ Carousel Lounge ^
September 22 Chicago, IL @ Metro (Cold Waves)
EUROPE
15 October Tilburg, NL @ Hall of Fame *
17 October Aarhus, DK @ TAPE *
18 October Copenhagen, DK @ Mayhem *
19 October Jonkoping, SE @ Schenen Sofiehof Underjord *
20 October Gothenburg, SE @ Musikens Hus *
21 October Malmo, SE @ Plan B *
22 October Berlin, DE @ Urban Spress *
24 October Gdansk, PL @ Drizzly Grizzly *
25 October Lodz, PL @ DOM
26 October Vienna, AT @ GrillX
27 October Budapest, HU @ Aurora
28 October Zagreb, HR @ KSET **
30 October Prague, CZ @ Cross Club **
^ Pinkish Black
* w/ Trepaneringsritualen
** w/ Imperial Black Unit


