Street Sects Announces European Tour

Street Sects just wrapped a week of shows in the south and southwest portions of North America and will spend the next few weeks gearing up for the Gentrification IIIrelease, playing a hometown show with Pinkish Black, prepping for their appearance at Chicago's celebrated Cold Waves Festival , and fine-tuning their live show - which is a calculated assault on the senses - for their fall European shows. The latter will be their first with their new European booking agency, Swamp Booking , and Street Sectswon't be traveling without a couple aces up their sleeves. The sample-driven punk duo will be playing choice cuts from their full-length LP's The Kicking Mule and End Position, as well as some other surprises.