Street Sects Announces European Tour
Since the release of their sophomore LP The Kicking Mule last year, Austin, TX industrial punk duo Street Sects have stayed consistently busy; be it touring the world with Daughters, Uniform, Author & Punisher, Lingua Ignota, 3Teeth, Dälek and more, playing high profile festivals such as Roadburn (NL), and penning the next EP in their serialGentrification series (Gentrification III: Death and Displacement, out August 2nd on The Flenser). Now, the band has announced a two-week tour in Europe this October and have unveiled and a brand new remix (by Mike Mare/Dälek) of The Kicking Mule single "Suicide By Cop."
Street Sects just wrapped a week of shows in the south and southwest portions of North America and will spend the next few weeks gearing up for the Gentrification IIIrelease, playing a hometown show with Pinkish Black, prepping for their appearance at Chicago's celebrated Cold Waves Festival, and fine-tuning their live show - which is a calculated assault on the senses - for their fall European shows. The latter will be their first with their new European booking agency, Swamp Booking, and Street Sectswon't be traveling without a couple aces up their sleeves. The sample-driven punk duo will be playing choice cuts from their full-length LP's The Kicking Mule and End Position, as well as some other surprises.
Pre-order Gentrification III: Death and Displacement here (before it's completely sold out) and stay tuned for more news + music to be revealed soon.
STREET SECTS, ON TOUR:
U.S
August 17 Austin, TX @ Carousel Lounge ^
September 22 Chicago, IL @ Metro (Cold Waves)
EUROPE
15 October Tilburg, NL @ Hall of Fame *
17 October Aarhus, DK @ TAPE *
18 October Copenhagen, DK @ Mayhem *
19 October Jonkoping, SE @ Schenen Sofiehof Underjord *
20 October Gothenburg, SE @ Musikens Hus *
21 October Malmo, SE @ Plan B *
22 October Berlin, DE @ Urban Spress *
24 October Gdansk, PL @ Drizzly Grizzly *
25 October Lodz, PL @ DOM
26 October Vienna, AT @ GrillX
27 October Budapest, HU @ Aurora
28 October Zagreb, HR @ KSET **
30 October Prague, CZ @ Cross Club **
^ Pinkish Black
* w/ Trepaneringsritualen
** w/ Imperial Black Unit