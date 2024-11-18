Stray Kids Detail New Global Stadium Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following the record-breaking success of Stray Kids’ 2024 shows in Asia & Australia, the acclaimed, gold certified, global K-Pop phenomenon has unveiled 20 new performances on their highly successful World Tour across Latin America, North America, Europe and the UK. The Stray Kids World Tour marks their first full run of stadium dates and long-awaited return following their second world tour, "MANIAC", which successfully held 42 shows across 18 cities. With this new outing, Stray Kids aims to reach more regions and connect with even more STAY (fandom name), across the globe.

Produced by JYP Entertainment, and promoted by Live Nation, these new shows are set to take place next year, kicking off at Estadio Bicentenario La Florida in Chile on March 28 and making stops in cities like Rio de Janeiro, Los Angeles, Toronto, London and more before wrapping up in Paris at Stade de France on July 26. This marks the first performances for the group in notable global stadiums including SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Citi Field in New York, Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City, and many more.

Stray Kids has already cemented themselves as global icons, having achieved numerous milestones for the last six years of their career. They’ve made history with groundbreaking festival appearances, becoming the first K-Pop group to perform at Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes and headlining major festivals in 2024 such as Chicago’s Lollapalooza, Milan’s I-DAYS, and London’s BST Hyde Park.

The tour has already made waves, captivating STAY in major Australian cities and across Asia. Kicking off in Seoul at KSPO Dome for 4 nights with an electric show, and will continue through Bulacan, Macau, Osaka, Bangkok, Jakarta, and finish with two nights in Hong Kong on January 18 and 19. The members — Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, HAN, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N – each have solo performances, with songs hailing from their brand new album “ATE,” released this past July. The setlist includes music from past albums including gold-certified fan favorites “Back Door,” “God’s Menu,” and “MANIAC.”Specific presale and onsale timings can be found HERE.

STRAY KIDS WORLD TOUR 2024 UPCOMING DATES:

Sat Nov 23 - Bulacan- Philippine Arena

Fri Nov 29 - Macau - Galaxy Arena

Sat Nov 30 - Macau - Galaxy Arena

Thu Dec 5 - Osaka - Kyocera Dome

Sat Dec 7 - Osaka - Kyocera Dome

Sun Dec 8 - Osaka - Kyocera Dome

Sat Dec 14 - Bangkok - National Stadium

Sat Dec 21 - Jakarta - Indonesia Arena, GBK

STRAY KIDS WORLD TOUR 2025 DATES:

Sat Jan 18 - Hong Kong - AsiaWorld-Arena

Sun Jan 19 - Hong Kong - AsiaWorld-Arena

Fri Mar 28 - Santiago, CL - Estadio Bicentenario La Florida - NEW DATE

Tue Apr 1 - Rio de Janeiro, BR - Estádio Nilton Santos - NEW DATE

Sat Apr 5 - São Paulo, BRl - Estádio MorumBIS - NEW DATE

Wed Apr 9 - Lima, PE - Estadio San Marcos - NEW DATE

Sat Apr 12 - Mexico City, MMX - Estadio GNP Seguros - NEW DATE

Sat May 24 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park - NEW DATE

Wed May 28 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park - NEW DATE

Sat May 31 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium - NEW DATE

Fri Jun 6 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field - NEW DATE

Tue Jun 10 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park - NEW DATE

Sat Jun 14 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium - NEW DATE

Wed Jun 18 - New York City, NY - Citi Field - NEW DATE

Mon Jun 23 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park - NEW DATE

Thu Jun 26 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field - NEW DATE

Sun Jun 29 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium - NEW DATE

Fri Jul 11 - Amsterdam, NL - Johan Cruijff Arena - NEW DATE

Tue Jul 15 - Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank Park - NEW DATE

Fri Jul 18 - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - NEW DATE

Tue Jul 22 - Madrid, SP - Riyadh Air Metropolitano - NEW DATE

Sat Jul 26 - Paris, FR - Stade de France - NEW DATE

ABOUT STRAY KIDS

Stray Kids is JYP Entertainment’s 8-member boy band formed in March 2018. The group’s name “Stray Kids” stands for their determination to break and escape from tradition, formalities, and the old system. All members not only are talented in vocals, rap, and performance, but have also been credited for producing the majority of Stray Kids’ unique discography.

Stray Kids were crowned Top K-Pop Album winners at the recent 2023 BBMAs and Best K-Pop winners at the 2023 VMAs with their full-length album <5-STAR>. The album sold over 4.61 million copies during the first week of its release which, at the time, became the highest 1st week number in K-pop history. The group also won “Group of the Year” at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards and “K-Pop Album of the Year” at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Not only did they debut five consecutive albums as No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart with their recent album , and they also became the 2nd K-Pop male group in history to enter the Billboard HOT 100 chart. Stray Kids won’t stop breaking through all geographical and cultural boundaries to resonate deeply with global listeners.

Comments