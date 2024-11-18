Stray Kids Detail New Global Stadium Tour Dates

The Stray Kids World Tour marks their first full run of stadium dates and long-awaited return following their second world tour.
Following the record-breaking success of Stray Kids’ 2024 shows in Asia & Australia, the acclaimed, gold certified, global K-Pop phenomenon has unveiled 20 new performances on their highly successful World Tour across Latin America, North America, Europe and the UK. The Stray Kids World Tour marks their first full run of stadium dates and long-awaited return following their second world tour, "MANIAC", which successfully held 42 shows across 18 cities. With this new outing, Stray Kids aims to reach more regions and connect with even more STAY (fandom name), across the globe.
Produced by JYP Entertainment, and promoted by Live Nation, these new shows are set to take place next year, kicking off at Estadio Bicentenario La Florida in Chile on March 28 and making stops in cities like Rio de Janeiro, Los Angeles, Toronto, London and more before wrapping up in Paris at Stade de France on July 26. This marks the first performances for the group in notable global stadiums including SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Citi Field in New York, Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City, and many more.
Stray Kids has already cemented themselves as global icons, having achieved numerous milestones for the last six years of their career. They’ve made history with groundbreaking festival appearances, becoming the first K-Pop group to perform at Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes and headlining major festivals in 2024 such as Chicago’s Lollapalooza, Milan’s I-DAYS, and London’s BST Hyde Park.
The tour has already made waves, captivating STAY in major Australian cities and across Asia. Kicking off in Seoul at KSPO Dome for 4 nights with an electric show, and will continue through Bulacan, Macau, Osaka, Bangkok, Jakarta, and finish with two nights in Hong Kong on January 18 and 19. The members — Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, HAN, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N – each have solo performances, with songs hailing from their brand new album “ATE,” released this past July. The setlist includes music from past albums including gold-certified fan favorites “Back Door,” “God’s Menu,” and “MANIAC.”Specific presale and onsale timings can be found HERE.
Sat Nov 23 - Bulacan- Philippine Arena
Fri Nov 29 - Macau - Galaxy Arena
Sat Nov 30 - Macau - Galaxy Arena
Thu Dec 5 - Osaka - Kyocera Dome
Sat Dec 7 - Osaka - Kyocera Dome
Sun Dec 8 - Osaka - Kyocera Dome
Sat Dec 14 - Bangkok - National Stadium
Sat Dec 21 - Jakarta - Indonesia Arena, GBK
Sat Jan 18 - Hong Kong - AsiaWorld-Arena
Sun Jan 19 - Hong Kong - AsiaWorld-Arena
Fri Mar 28 - Santiago, CL - Estadio Bicentenario La Florida - NEW DATE
Tue Apr 1 - Rio de Janeiro, BR - Estádio Nilton Santos - NEW DATE
Sat Apr 5 - São Paulo, BRl - Estádio MorumBIS - NEW DATE
Wed Apr 9 - Lima, PE - Estadio San Marcos - NEW DATE
Sat Apr 12 - Mexico City, MMX - Estadio GNP Seguros - NEW DATE
Sat May 24 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park - NEW DATE
Wed May 28 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park - NEW DATE
Sat May 31 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium - NEW DATE
Fri Jun 6 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field - NEW DATE
Tue Jun 10 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park - NEW DATE
Sat Jun 14 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium - NEW DATE
Wed Jun 18 - New York City, NY - Citi Field - NEW DATE
Mon Jun 23 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park - NEW DATE
Thu Jun 26 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field - NEW DATE
Sun Jun 29 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium - NEW DATE
Fri Jul 11 - Amsterdam, NL - Johan Cruijff Arena - NEW DATE
Tue Jul 15 - Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank Park - NEW DATE
Fri Jul 18 - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - NEW DATE
Tue Jul 22 - Madrid, SP - Riyadh Air Metropolitano - NEW DATE
Sat Jul 26 - Paris, FR - Stade de France - NEW DATE
Stray Kids is JYP Entertainment’s 8-member boy band formed in March 2018. The group’s name “Stray Kids” stands for their determination to break and escape from tradition, formalities, and the old system. All members not only are talented in vocals, rap, and performance, but have also been credited for producing the majority of Stray Kids’ unique discography.
Stray Kids were crowned Top K-Pop Album winners at the recent 2023 BBMAs and Best K-Pop winners at the 2023 VMAs with their full-length album <5-STAR>. The album sold over 4.61 million copies during the first week of its release which, at the time, became the highest 1st week number in K-pop history. The group also won “Group of the Year” at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards and “K-Pop Album of the Year” at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Not only did they debut five consecutive albums as No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart with their recent album , and they also became the 2nd K-Pop male group in history to enter the Billboard HOT 100 chart. Stray Kids won’t stop breaking through all geographical and cultural boundaries to resonate deeply with global listeners.
Videos