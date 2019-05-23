Strange Ranger Announces New Album 'Remembering The Rockets'

May. 23, 2019  

Strange Ranger, the quartet fronted by Isaac Eiger, have announced their new LP Remembering The Rockets, due out July 26 on Tiny Engines. The band also shared the album's anthemic opening track "Leona." "I really like pop rock style 'da da's' and wanted us to our have own 'da da' song," says Eiger. " That sort of spiraled out of control and now it seems like all the songs from this album have them. Most of the songs also feature this bulky old synthesizer we ordered from Japan which can do a gillion things."

Remembering The Rockets is out July 26 and is available for pre-order HERE.

Strange Ranger is currently on a U.S. tour with labelmates Spirit Of The Beehive. All dates are below are tickets are available HERE.

2019 Tour Dates

All dates w/ Spirit Of The Beehive

5/22: State Street Pub - Indianapolis, IN

5/23: Foam - St. Louis, MO

5/25: Larimer Lounge - Denver, CO

5/30: Vera Project - Seattle, WA

5/31: Volume Festival - Spokane, WA

6/02: Doug Fir - Portland, OR

6/05: Thee Parkside - San Francisco, CA

6/06: The Hi Hat - Los Angeles, CA

6/08: Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

6/11: Transit Bicycle Co. - Dallas, TX

6/12: Mohawk - Austin, TX

6/13: Satellite Bar - Houston, TX

6/14: Gasa Gasa - New Orleans, LA

6/15: The Drunken Unicorn - Atlanta, GA



