Stonebwoy & Vic Mensa Release 'Blessing'

Ghanaian fusion artist Stonebwoy and Chicago rapper Vic Mensa have joined forces on cross-continental collaborative single 'Blessing', out today.



With lyrics detailing each artist's rise to prominence, 'Blessing' sees Stonebwoy and Vic Mensa trade verses amidst a slick, sunkissed Afrobeats production. The track is accompanied by an inspirational official video, with sentimental footage of blue skies and rising suns interspersed between clips of the pair vibing together. 'Blessing' sees Stonebwoy continue with a prolific start to the new year that has seen him release four singles, while Vic Mensa recently dropped his I Tape mixtape.



"Big Blessing!" Stonebwoy explains. "My fifth jam of '21 and this one is special to me. I don't see myself as blown or established. I still have a lot more work to do and this one is really about me furthering existence into my life and the life of others around me."



Vic Mensa adds: "I've been a fan of Stone for a long time, so when Sheila O, Afrobeats DJ by way of Chicago, connected us we got the record done immediately. Then we linked in New York to shoot the video and did a few more records too. I think me and Stone really share an energy because we stand for something."



Hailing from Ghana's Volta Region, Stonebwoy is one of Africa's celebrated talents. Last year he released his fourth-studio album Anloga Junction, which earned him a place in the Billboard World charts. The Grammy-nominated artist has since collaborated with a slew of international stars, including Sean Paul, Trey Songz, Burna Boy, Davido, Kranium, Chris Martin, Samini, and more recently, Keri Hilson (after a 10-year hiatus) on the track 'Nominate'.



Chicago's Vic Mensa is one of the most respected rappers on the planet, previously collaborating with the likes of Kanye West, Pharrell Williams and Chance The Rapper, as well as scoring a Grammy nomination for 2016 single 'All Day'.



A rich cultural exchange between two icons from their respective continents, 'Blessing' captures Stonebwoy and Vic Mensa at their bold best.

Listen here: