Steven John Simon Releases Debut EP STORY TO TELL

Steven John Simon, rising country artist released his debut EP "Story To Tell" on December 13, 2019. Steven John Simon's debut EP rounds out his first full year as a new country artist. This has been a year of "firsts" for Steven John Simon. The Marine Veteran went from working off-shore full time, single father of two to a whirlwind of studio time, song writing, taking care of his fast growing fan base to performing at festivals and venues in the south east. The EP "Story To Tell" is composed of five tracks including his first release Tongue Tied written by Brenda Kornblum which debuted at #68 on iTunes. Next on the EP play list is Eyes Closed written by Bryce Mauldin and Casey Carpenter followed by Life Is Good written by John Spears. The Title Track Story to Tell written by Rob Carona, was pitched to Heart Songs Records by Carona. This song had a lot of personal meaning to me so finding the right artist to "tell the story" was important. Steven Simon's true country vocal and his authentic delivery was so great to hear." - Rob Carona, Songwriter The last track on the EP Should Of Been Me was written by Steven John Simon, Rob Carona, Corey Lee Barker & Mark Barnowski. The single is a personal reflection of the impact serving his country as a Marine had on Steven. The emotion of the song rounds out the evolution of his life story to date. It was important to Steven to include a song on this EP that references his time served in the Military. Steven says, "This song is my chance to honor my friends. I am still haunted by the reality that I am living my life joyfully and there are many who laid down their life for our freedom. I needed to find an outlet to put my emotional sorrow and gratitude into a song and I am forever grateful to my co-writers for helping me do so with respect." All 5 of the tracks on the EP were recorded and produced by Larry Beaird of Beaird Music Group with Heart Songs Records. Larry brought in some of the most esteemed musicians to play on these tracks including: Steve Brewster (Drums - Lorrie Morgan, Joey & Rory Feek, Kenny Rogers), Eli Beaird (Bass - Nashville Cast, Niall Horan), Troy Lancaster (Electric Guitar), Larry Beaird (Acoustic Guitar - Merle Haggard/Willie Nelson, Charley Pride, Garth Brooks ), Billy Nobel (Piano - Cody Johnson, Tim McGraw, Drake White) & Scotty Sanders (Steel - Cody Johnson, Runaway June, Montgomery Gentry) and Derek Wells who most recently won an ACM for Guitarist of the Year 2019.

Steven John Simon celebrates his life with music and hopes that the EP will inspire others to chase their dreams. The people he wants to inspire most of all are his children, Navika & Cole. It was Navika that inspired Simon to jump into a country music career. Steven and Navika went to the Voice Auditions in 2018. Steven wanted to show his daughter that even though they did not get through to the next round, you never stop chasing your dreams.

The EP is available on all digital download and streaming sites.

Simon is gearing up for his second album and a jam packed spring-summer 2020 tour.





