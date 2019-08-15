Steve Hackett Announces Release of 2CD + Blu-Ray Digipak GENESIS REVISITED BAND AND ORCHESTRA

Following a sensational 2018 UK tour, legendary guitarist Steve Hackett has announced the release of a 2CD + Blu-Ray digipak titled 'Genesis Revisited Band & Orchestra: Live at the Royal Festival Hall' on 25th October 2019 via InsideOutMusic.

The album was recorded on 5th October 2018 at The Royal Festival Hall, London, during the 2018 Genesis Revisited Tour which fulfilled a long held ambition of Steve's: to perform the music of Genesis with a live orchestra. The concert featured Steve's regular touring band of Roger King (keyboards), Gary O'Toole (drums/percussion), Rob Townsend (saxes/flutes) with Nad Sylvan on vocals and Jonas Reingold (The Flower Kings) on bass, together with special guests John Hackett and Amanda Lehmann, and augmented by the 41-piece Heart Of England Orchestra conducted by Bradley Thachuk.

Steve commented, "It was a fantastic experience for both the band and myself to play alongside an orchestra and to feel the power of the sound this extraordinary combo created. It sounds equally compelling on both film and audio. I'm proud to release this exciting product."

The 2CD set includes tracks from Steve's time with Genesis and also from his extensive solo career.

The full track-listing is:

Set 1:

Dance On A Volcano

Out Of The Body

The Steppes

Firth of Fifth

Dancing With The Moonlit Knight

Blood On The Rooftops

Shadow of the Hierophant

Set 2:

In That Quiet Earth

Afterglow

Serpentine Song

El Nino

Supper's Ready

Encore:

The Musical Box

The Blu-Ray digipak also includes a behind the scenes documentary plus promotional videos for Under The Eye Of The Sun, Beasts In Our Time and Peace. See trailer below!





