Steve Aoki and David Guetta Share New Single 'My Life' Featuring Swae Lee And PnB Rock

Dance music powerhouses Steve Aoki and David Guetta reunite to deliver a new anthem, “My Life,” featuring Swae Lee and the late PnB Rock. This release builds on decades of friendship and collaboration between Aoki and Guetta, who have performed onstage together and remixed each other's tracks throughout their careers. Their last joint effort, the 2018 hit “Motto” (featuring Lil Uzi Vert and G-Eazy), set the stage for this much-anticipated original single. Most recently, Aoki remixed Guetta's 2024 track “When We Were Young” with Kim Petras.

“My Life” sees Aoki start the new year off strong, following the release of his ninth studio album, 2024's Paragon. The album expanded on the immersive HiROQUEST universe Aoki created across music, trading cards, and a newly launched graphic novel. Aoki also worked with PnB Rock on his HiROQUEST 2: Double Helix album, making “My Life” a heartfelt continuation of their collaboration.

Arriving alongside the single is a vibrant, visually stunning music video by OseanWorld, an Atlanta-based artist celebrated for his futuristic visuals and characters. Watch “My Life” video here:

"'My Life' is a meaningful track for me, teaming up with my brother David Guetta, Swae Lee, and the legendary PnB Rock,” Steve Aoki shares. “It's all about the connections we've built and the energy we've brought to music over the years.”

The release comes as David Guetta dominates dance music charts worldwide. Earlier this month, Guetta broke records by earning his 17th #1 on Billboard's Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart with “Forever Young” featuring Ava Max and Alphaville. The track is climbing the Adult Pop Airplay (Top 10) and Top 40 (Top 15) charts, cementing Guetta's status as a global dance music icon.

“I love creating music that combines dance and hip hop and am so happy with how this track turned out,” David Guetta adds. “It's always a pleasure getting to work with my good friend Steve Aoki and Swae Lee is such an incredible artist. It's extra special that we got to use vocals from the late PnB Rock which provided the finishing touch on the record.”

Swae Lee's fans are buzzing about his latest futuristic single, “Doodleverse,” with Pharrell and Lil Yachty, as well as his teased collaborative project with Steve Aoki, dubbed Swaeoki. Lee's connection with Aoki runs deep—over the years, they've shared stages worldwide, including a memorable performance during Dim Mak's 20th-anniversary tour in San Francisco, where they engaged the crowd in an audience-wide mannequin challenge.

“‘My Life' is special 'cause it's all about creativity and connection,” Swae Lee shares. “Working with Steve and David, plus honoring PnB Rock's legacy, made it hit even harder. It's all about bringing energy and heart to the music, and I can't wait for the world to vibe with it.”

ABOUT STEVE AOKI:

Counting nearly 3 billion music streams to his name, Steve Aoki is a true visionary. Billboard described the 2x-GRAMMY-nominated music producer, artist, fashion designer, entrepreneur, futurist, and Dim Mak Records founder as “one of the most in-demand entertainers in the world.” A Guinness World Record holder for the “Most Traveled Musician in a Single Calendar Year,” Aoki has performed at nearly every top festival around the world, including Coachella, Ultra Music Festival, Lollapalooza, Fuji Rock Festival, Tomorrowland, and Electric Daisy Carnival. Aoki also graced recent covers of Entrepreneur Magazine, Success Magazine, Electronic Musician, and Adweek as their “Visionary of the Year.”

As a globally successful cross-genre solo artist, Aoki has collaborated with an impressive list of varied artists, including BTS, Maluma, Snoop Dogg, Linkin Park, blink-182, One Direction's Louis Tomlinson, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz and Daddy Yankee, on top of having released three Platinum singles, six Gold singles, and over ten Top 10 radio records.

Aoki approaches each new endeavor with the same sense of dedication he's put into his past achievements, including the Grammy-nominated Netflix documentary I'll Sleep When I'm Dead (2016) and his memoir BLUE: The Color of Noise (2019). In 2012, he also founded THE AOKI FOUNDATION to support organizations in brain science and its research. His influential record label Dim Mak, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2021, is known for being a launching pad for the careers of prominent acts like Bloc Party, The Chainsmokers, Bloody Beetroots, The Kills, Zedd, and Diplo.

ABOUT DAVID GUETTA:

DJ. Producer. Artist. David Guetta is a musical trailblazer, an international icon and the most cherished electronic artist of our generation. He has over 75 million monthly listeners, 50 billion streams, 40 million albums sold worldwide, 2 Grammy Awards plus 110m followers across his social channels. He has been voted the world's best DJ in the DJ Mag ‘Top 100' four times and has won the accolade for best electronic artist at the MTV Europe Music Awards six times.

Guetta is the #1 streamed DJ on Spotify and steadily in the Top 10, with a peak at #4 of the most listened to artists in the world on the platform. Guetta has collaborated with the world's biggest stars including Sia, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Black Eyed Peas, Shakira, OneRepublic, Kid Cudi, J Balvin, Becky Hill, Raye, among many others. Such work has resulted in numerous hit singles both in the dance/electronic space as well as in the pop world, with 12 tracks achieving over 1 billion streams including “Hey Mama” (3.4 billion), “I'm Good (Blue)” (3.5 billion) and “Titanium” (2.8 billion). 7 of Guetta's singles have also reached the #1 slot on the UK singles chart.

In 2024 Guetta achieved two Grammy nominations, 12 nominations and 4 wins at the Electronic Dance Music Awards, an iHeartRadio Music Award nomination, a Latin American Music Award nomination and a DJ Awards win for Best Ibiza Party; all in recognition of his global successes. He's also nominated for Best Remixed Recording at the 2025 Grammy Awards for his rendition of Shaboozey's “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”. Elsewhere, Guetta reached the number 2 placement on both the DJ Mag Top 100 and 1001Tracklists Top Producers of 2024. The 2024 accolades add to Guetta's growing list of awards in recent years, including four LOS40 Music Awards, the ‘Dance Act of the Year' at iHeartRadio Music Awards, ‘DJ of the Year' at the NRJ Music Awards, #1 producer by 1001Tracklists and ‘Producer of the Year' at the BRITs.

The past few years have also been huge for Guetta with a string of hits under his belt including dance smash “Baby Don't Hurt Me” which arrived in collaboration with pop megastars Anne-Marie and Coi Leray. The single was the hotly anticipated follow-up to Spotify global #1 and streaming monster, “I'm Good (Blue)”, that garnered 3 billion global streams and simultaneously hit #1 at the US Top 40 & US Dance Radio charts. Elsewhere he has provided remixes for some of the world's biggest stars including pop royalty Sam Smith & Kim Petras, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion and Kodak Black, BTS star Jungkook and U2. “I Don't Wanna Wait” with OneRepublic, released in 2024, has also been a huge hit around the world, garnering +900 million streams.

A master creative across genres, Guetta has also gone from strength to strength with his underground-focused Future Rave project alongside Morten, and he is additionally working on new music for his underground alias Jack Back.

His spectacular live show experience saw him headlining the main stage at Ultra Miami Festival and EDC Vegas in 2024, plus his two Ibiza residencies: Hï Ibiza with Future Rave and Ushuaïa Ibiza with legendary party F*** Me I'm Famous!. You also catch him playing at these, plus many of the world's biggest events and festivals, in 2025.

While maintaining an epic level of quality for his live streams during the pandemic and lockdown, he hosted his iconic United At Home series, a number of unforgettable concerts from Paris' Louvre Museum, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the Icon Brickell in Miami, and atop the Rockefeller Center, raising $2 million in donations for numerous charities.

As he continues to dominate the global charts and play some of the most exciting sets of his career, all while expanding his creative vision, exploring new sounds and evolving as an artist, David Guetta demonstrates time and time again why he is the most cherished electronic artist of our generation.

ABOUT SWAE LEE:

Born in Inglewood, California, and raised in Texas, Swae Lee (Khalif Malik Ibn Shaman Brown) is a Grammy-nominated artist and songwriter who first rose to prominence as one-half of the chart-topping hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd. Known for his versatile sound and melodic style, Swae has transcended genres, earning acclaim both within and beyond the hip-hop and R&B worlds.

His solo achievements include the Diamond-certified global hits “Unforgettable” with French Montana and the record-breaking “Sunflower” with Post Malone, which became the first song in history to be certified 2x Diamond by the RIAA. Swae has also contributed to iconic tracks like Beyoncé's “Formation” and Travis Scott's “Sicko Mode,” further solidifying his status as a creative force in modern music. With a mission to create “feel-good” music for listeners of all walks of life, Swae continues to redefine boundaries and leave an indelible mark on the global music landscape.

ABOUT PNB ROCK:

PnB Rock swiftly became one of the leading voices of his generation. A self-described “problem child,” he was kicked out of his mother's house at 15 and turned to selling drugs and squatting in abandoned homes to get by. At 19, he was sent to prison for violating probation. There he honed his vocal sound, recording tracks like “Fleek” that would end up on his 2014 debut mixtape RNB. When Rock was released in August 2015, an A&R from Atlantic Records immediately reached out and he signed.

After releasing his debut mixtape, RnB 1, in 2014, PnB Rock went on to release a series of highly praised mixtapes, including 2017's RIAA Platinum-certified GTTM: GOIN THRU THE MOTIONS, highlighted by the 6x Multi-Platinum certified “Selfish.” 2017 concluded with the release of PnB Rock's RIAA Gold-certified debut LP, CATCH THESE VIBES, which made a top 20 debut on the Billboard 200. In 2016, Rolling Stone quickly took notice of the young star and dubbed him as one of the Top 10 New Artists You Need To Know and Rock was named among XXL Magazine's “XXL 2017 Freshmen Class.” 2018 saw 2 single releases, “Nowadays“ and “ABCD (Friend Zone).” Rock also earned an ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Award in 2018 for YFN Lucci's “Everyday We Lit (Feat. PnB Rock).”

In 2019, PnB released his full-length RIAA Gold-certified debut album, ‘TrapStar Turnt PopStar,' where was joined by a stellar lineup of featured guests, including the Late xxTentacion, Lil Wayne, Diplo, Quavo, Tory Lanez, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil Skies, Tee Grizzley, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch and YoungBoy Never Broke Again – with production from such studio superstars as Diplo, Hitmaka, ProLogic, 7evn Thomas, OG Parker and many more. The album made an explosive chart debut upon its spring arrival, entering the Billboard 200 at #4, peaking at #1 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums chart (marking Rock's first top 10 album release and highest spot on the overall chart thus far) and 2 album singles (“I Like Girls” (feat. Lil Skies) and “Middle Child” ft. xxTENTACION)) becoming RIAA Certified Platinun. 2019 also saw chart-topping RIAA Platinum collaboration “Cross Me (Ft. Chance the Rapper & PnB Rock),” #1 Urban smash + RIAA Platinum collaboration “Leave Em Alone(Ft. City Girls + PnB Rock), and PnB's own trap pop instant classic, “FENDI (Ft. Nicki Minaj & Murda Beatz),” which served as the official theme song for the Italian luxury brand's recent FENDI Prints On x Nicki Minaj 127-piece capsule collection. He went on to release “Ordinary” featuring the late Pop Smoke in 2020, “Rose Gold” featuring the late King Von, “Need Somebody,” “Forever Never” featuring Swae Lee and Pink Sweat$,”HIGH” and the “2 Get You Thru The Rain” EP in 2021, the “SoundCloud Daze” Mixtape earlier this year, and is currently spending time in the studio cooking up his best yet. His final release before his passing Luv Me Again he dropped independent on his label New Lane Entertainment.

