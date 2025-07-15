Sterling Elza Extends Fall Tour with New Headline Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sterling Elza continues to tour through the fall with newly confirmed headline shows including Houston’s Scout Bar, Dallas’ Trees, San Antonio’s Paper Tigers, Corpus Christi’s Brewsters Ice Street House and Gatesville’s Bare Bones. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 18 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Full details can be found at here.

The new dates build on an upcoming August run with acclaimed artist and fellow Texan Giovannie and the Hired Guns in addition to a slate of previously confirmed festival performances. Additionally, the Deluxe Version of Elza’s debut album Simpler Days is out now via Alamo Records. Since its initial release in August 2024 the album has amassed over 80 million streams and entered Apple Music’s Top 25 Rock Albums.

The deluxe version adds eight new songs, including Elza’s two recent singles, “Happy Never After” and “Next Week,” the latter of which has earned over 20 million streams to date. The original twelve songs have been remixed by David Baker (Billie Eilish, Jelly Roll, Big Sean) and remastered by Greg Calbi (Taylor Swift, Kacey Musgraves, Bob Dylan), who also mixed and mastered the new material. Listen to it below.

STERLING ELZA TOUR DATES

July 18—Petersburg, IL—Menard County Fair

August 1—South Streator, IL—Streator Fest

August 3—Wichita, KS—Wave*

August 8—Salt Lake City, UT—Soundwell†

August 9—Boise, ID—Neurolux†

August 10—Spokane, WA—District at Knitting Factory†

August 12—Seattle, WA—Tractor Tavern†

August 13—Portland, OR—Mississippi Studios†

August 15—Crystal Bay, NV—Crystal Bay Casino†

August 16—Roseville, CA—Goldfield Trading Post†

August 17—San Francisco, CA—Brick and Mortar†

August 19—Anaheim, CA—The Parish at House of Blues†

August 21—Los Angeles, CA—The Echo†

August 22—San Diego, CA—House of Blues – Voodoo Room†

August 23—Pioneertown, CA—Pappy and Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace†

August 24—Phoenix, AZ—Crescent Ballroom†

September 4—San Antonio, TX—Paper Tigers

September 5—Houston, TX—Scout Bar

September 6—Durant, OK—Gilley’s

September 7—Dallas, TX—Trees

September 12—Omaha, NE—Barnato

September 13—Hugoton, KS—High Plains Fest

September 18—Corpus Christi, TX—Brewster Street Ice House

September 19—Kermit, TX—Kermit Celebration Days

September 20—Gatesville, TX—Bare Bones

*with Austin Meade

†with Giovannie and the Hired Guns

BOLD on-sale this Friday, July 18 at 10:00 a.m. local time

Photo credit: Katie Mathis