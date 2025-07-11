Sterling Elza Confirms New Shows with Giovannie and the Hired Guns

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sterling Elza will join critically acclaimed artist and fellow Texan Giovannie and the Hired Guns for their upcoming August tour. The new dates follow a series of previously confirmed festival performances for Elza this summer. See below for the full routing. Tickets are on sale now; full details can be found here.

The tour follows the recently released deluxe version of his debut album Simpler Days via Alamo Records; listen/share HERE. Since its initial release in August 2024, the album has amassed over 80 million streams and entered Apple Music’s Top 25 Rock Albums.

The deluxe version adds eight new songs, including Elza’s two recent singles, “Happy Never After” and “Next Week,” the latter of which has earned over 20 million streams to date. The original twelve songs have been remixed by David Baker (Billie Eilish, Jelly Roll, Big Sean) and remastered by Greg Calbi (Taylor Swift, Kacey Musgraves, Bob Dylan), who also mixed and mastered the new material.

Originally from Texas and born into a family steeped in musical tradition, Elza began playing guitar at age five, taking inspiration from classic Red Dirt, Top 40 country, grunge, and rock. After spending three years at Florida’s IMG Academy pursuing professional tennis, the sudden loss of his uncle prompted Elza to return to Texas and fully dedicate himself to music.

STERLING ELZA TOUR DATES

July 18—Petersburg, IL—Menard County Fair

August 1—South Streator, IL—Streator Fest

August 3—Wichita, KS—Wave*

August 8—Salt Lake City, UT—Soundwell†

August 9—Boise, ID—Neurolux†

August 10—Spokane, WA—District at Knitting Factory†

August 12—Seattle, WA—Tractor Tavern†

August 13—Portland, OR—Mississippi Studios†

August 15—Crystal Bay, NV—Crystal Bay Casino†

August 16—Roseville, CA—Goldfield Trading Post†

August 17—San Francisco, CA—Brick and Mortar†

August 19—Anaheim, CA—The Parish at House of Blues†

August 21—Los Angeles, CA—The Echo†

August 22—San Diego, CA—House of Blues – Voodoo Room†

August 23—Pioneertown, CA—Pappy and Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace†

August 24—Phoenix, AZ—Crescent Ballroom†

September 12—Omaha, NE—Barnato

September 13—Hugoton, KS—High Plains Fest

*with Austin Meade

†with Giovannie and the Hired Guns