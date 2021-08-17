St. Vincent Releases Video for 'Daddy's Home'
Next stop on St. Vincent’s seemingly endless odyssey will be The Nowhere Inn, opening September 17.
St. Vincent adds a slow flatbed ride to her breakneck paced fall schedule with the new video for "Daddy's Home." A surreal daydream sprinkled with faded glamour, the video offers a new dimension to the title track of her latest album, released May 14 by Loma Vista and currently residing on the Best of 2021 So Far lists of AV Club, Entertainment Weekly, Flood, The Needle Drop, Rolling Stone, Uproxx, Variety and more.As on the recent Down and Out Downtown full length concert special streamed globally by Moment House, Daddy's Home material will be brought to life alongside staples spanning the St. Vincent catalog on her hotly anticipated U.S. tour. St. Vincent will do some time on the road beginning September 3 in Portland, ME and will include headline appearances at Radio City Music Hall, Chicago's Pitchfork Festival, the Hollywood Bowl and more before concluding October 22 at the Shaky Knees festival in Atlanta. See below for a full list of tour dates. Next stop on St. Vincent's seemingly endless odyssey will be The Nowhere Inn, opening September 17 in theaters and everywhere movies are rented, purchased or streamed. Co-written by and co-starring St. Vincent (a/k/a Annie Clark) and Carrie Brownstein, and directed by Bill Benz (director of all the Daddy's Home clips), the IFC Films metafictional feature presents an equally funny and fractured commentary on reality, identity, and authenticity. See the recently unveiled trailer for The Nowhere Inn HERE.
St. Vincent will then merge from the silver screen onto the TV screen, performing as musical guest on the September 21 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
St. Vincent
Daddy's Home U.S. Tour 2021
09/03/21 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point
09/04/21 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
09/07/21 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
09/08/21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Indoor
09/10/21 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room
09/11/21 - Chicago, IL - Pitchfork Festival
09/14/21 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
09/16/21 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
09/18/21 - Salt Lake City, UT - SLC Twilight Series at Gallivan Center
09/19/21 - Las Vegas, NV - Life Is Beautiful
09/22/21 - Paso Robles, CA (direct support: Spoon) - Vina Robles
09/23/21 - Berkeley, CA (direct support: Spoon) - The Greek Theatre
09/24/21 - Los Angeles, CA (support: Spoon and Mereba) - Hollywood Bowl
10/02/21 - Irving, TX - Irving Music Factory
10/03/21 - Austin, TX - ACL
10/05/21 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
10/07/21 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
10/08/21 - St. Louis, MO - Pageant
10/09/21 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
10/11/21 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
10/12/21 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
10/14/21 - Boston, MA - Boch Center - Wang Theatre
10/15/21 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
10/16/21 - Columbia, MD - All Things Go
10/18/21 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
10/20/21 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore
10/22/21 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival