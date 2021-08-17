St. Vincent Releases Video for 'Daddy's Home'

St. Vincent adds a slow flatbed ride to her breakneck paced fall schedule with the new video for "Daddy's Home." A surreal daydream sprinkled with faded glamour, the video offers a new dimension to the title track of her latest album, released May 14 by Loma Vista and currently residing on the Best of 2021 So Far lists of AV Club, Entertainment Weekly, Flood, The Needle Drop, Rolling Stone, Uproxx, Variety and more.

As on the recent Down and Out Downtown full length concert special streamed globally by Moment House, Daddy's Home material will be brought to life alongside staples spanning the St. Vincent catalog on her hotly anticipated U.S. tour. St. Vincent will do some time on the road beginning September 3 in Portland, ME and will include headline appearances at Radio City Music Hall, Chicago's Pitchfork Festival, the Hollywood Bowl and more before concluding October 22 at the Shaky Knees festival in Atlanta. See below for a full list of tour dates.

Next stop on St. Vincent's seemingly endless odyssey will be The Nowhere Inn, opening September 17 in theaters and everywhere movies are rented, purchased or streamed. Co-written by and co-starring St. Vincent (a/k/a Annie Clark) and Carrie Brownstein, and directed by Bill Benz (director of all the Daddy's Home clips), the IFC Films metafictional feature presents an equally funny and fractured commentary on reality, identity, and authenticity. See the recently unveiled trailer for The Nowhere Inn HERE

St. Vincent will then merge from the silver screen onto the TV screen, performing as musical guest on the September 21 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

St. Vincent

Daddy's Home U.S. Tour 2021

09/03/21 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point

09/04/21 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

09/07/21 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

09/08/21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Indoor

09/10/21 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

09/11/21 - Chicago, IL - Pitchfork Festival

09/14/21 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

09/16/21 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

09/18/21 - Salt Lake City, UT - SLC Twilight Series at Gallivan Center

09/19/21 - Las Vegas, NV - Life Is Beautiful

09/22/21 - Paso Robles, CA (direct support: Spoon) - Vina Robles

09/23/21 - Berkeley, CA (direct support: Spoon) - The Greek Theatre

09/24/21 - Los Angeles, CA (support: Spoon and Mereba) - Hollywood Bowl

10/02/21 - Irving, TX - Irving Music Factory

10/03/21 - Austin, TX - ACL

10/05/21 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

10/07/21 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

10/08/21 - St. Louis, MO - Pageant

10/09/21 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

10/11/21 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

10/12/21 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

10/14/21 - Boston, MA - Boch Center - Wang Theatre

10/15/21 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

10/16/21 - Columbia, MD - All Things Go

10/18/21 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

10/20/21 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore

10/22/21 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival