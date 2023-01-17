St. Paul & the Broken Bones Add New Dates to North American Headline Tour

St. Paul & The Broken Bones add new dates to their 2023 North American headline tour today. The new shows will bring the much-lauded eight piece-led by Paul Janeway-to Macon, Georgia's Hargray Capitol Theatre; Greenville, South Carolina's Peace Pavilion; Augusta, Georgia's Miller Theater and Wilmington, North Carolina's Greenfield Lake Amphitheater.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20 at 10 a.m. local. The extensive run will also see St. Paul & The Broken Bones performing in their home state of Alabama and throughout the South-see below for a complete list of dates.

Additionally, St. Paul & The Broken Bones add one show to their Melbourne, Australia run with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats in mid-April.

The tour follows the band's acclaimed 2022 album, The Alien Coast, released to praise from NPR, The New Yorker, American Songwriter, Paste, PopMatters, Glide Magazine and more. New music from St. Paul & The Broken Bones is imminent.

Alabama's St. Paul & The Broken Bones have garnered an avid following through their captivating live performances and extensive discography. Founded in Birmingham in 2011, St. Paul & The Broken Bones is comprised of Paul Janeway (vocals), Jesse Phillips (bass), Browan Lollar (guitar), Kevin Leon (drums), Al Gamble (keyboards), Allen Branstetter (trumpet), Chad Fisher (trombone), and Amari Ansari (saxophone).

They made their recording debut in 2014 with Half the City, an album that introduced an ideal recording as a counterpart to their frenetic shows-live to tape in as few takes as possible, mixed on the old board at Muscle Shoals' Fame Studios. The group has continued to expand their sound with every record, branching out beyond their soulful roots into summertime funk, with hints of disco on albums such as 2018's Young Sick Camellia.

Around this time, with critical acclaim abounding, they caught the ear of Sir Elton John, and were asked to perform at his Oscar party. In 2022, the fine arts inspired The Alien Coast incorporated synths, psychedelia, samples and represents the most adventurous and original output yet from the southern octet.

TOUR DATES

January 27-Fort Wayne, IN-Clyde Theatre*

January 28-Ann Arbor, MI-Ann Arbor Folk Festival

January 30-Columbia, MO-The Blue Note*

January 31-Oklahoma City, OK-The Jones Assembly*

February 1-Fayetteville, AR-JJ's Live*

February 3-Gulfport, MS-Immersive Media Performing Arts*

February 4-Meridian, MS-MSU Riley Center

February 5-Baton Rouge, LA-Chelsea's Live*

February 7-Orlando, FL-The Plaza Live*

February 8-Fort Lauderdale, FL-Culture Room*

February 10-Mobile, AL-Soul Kitchen Music Hall*

March 30-Savannah, GA-Savannah Music Festival

March 31-Macon, GA-Hargray Capitol Theatre

March 31-April 1-New Orleans, LA-Hogs For The Cause

April 6-10-Tyagarah, Australia-Byron Bay BluesFest

April 10-Melbourne, Australia-Forum Theatre†

April 11- Melbourne, Australia-Northcote Theatre†

April 13-Sydney, Australia-Enmore Theatre†

May 21-Greenville, SC-Peace Pavilion

May 23-Augusta, GA-Miller Theatre

May 25-Wilmington, NC-Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

May 25-28-Cumberland, MD-DelFest

May 25-28-Martinsville, VA-Rooster Walk 13

July 23-Stuttgart, Germany-Jazz Open Stuttgart

*with Rhett Madison

†with Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats

Photo credit: Paige Sara