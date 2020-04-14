Spitalfields Music Announces Postponement of Festival

Spitalfields Music has today announced the postponement of the 2020 festival which was due to take place over the weekend of 24-28 June at Christ Church Spitalfields, East London. Following Government advice and to protect the safety of audiences, artists and workforce during these unprecedented times, the festival is set to be rescheduled to Autumn 2020 with further dates and details to be announced in due course.

Spitalfields Music Festival has brought artists, audiences and communities together, staging extraordinary performances in the heart of East London for 43 years. The 2020 festival, titled Metamorphosis and Transformation with a programme from Artistic Curators Edmund Finnis, Kate Molleson, Errollyn Wallen CBE and CEO Sarah Gee, will feature world premieres and new music alongside classic repertoire, celebrating the extensive range of classical music and the power of music to speak across cultures, communities and language.

Spitalfields Music CEO Sarah Gee said: "Based on the available HM Government information on coronavirus, and to keep artists, audiences and staff safe, we have taken the very difficult and sad decision not to proceed as planned with this June's Music Festival.

"However, we will do our very best to reschedule Festival events across the autumn, to honour our promises to curators, artists, ensembles and composers. We will contact all ticket holders as soon as possible, and announce new performance dates in the coming weeks.

"Thank you for your understanding, and for now, stay home and stay safe. We'll be back with more music after this extended interval."





Related Articles View More Music Stories