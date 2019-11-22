Spencer Barnett Releases New Single 'I'm Fine'

Following the release of "Waste My Time" which garnered the attention of L'Officiel, Essential Homme and had Ones To Watch stating the track is "nothing short of infectious," singer-songwriter Spencer Barnett is back with his latest release, "I'm Fine." Both of the alt-pop singer's recent releases are from his forthcoming EP, due out in early 2020, and were recorded during a week-long session in England that took place between Angelic Studios in Banbury and the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London. "I'm Fine" and its accompanying music video filmed in Montauk, NY showcases Spencer's verve for storytelling as he navigates the emotions of convincing yourself and others that you're fine. Even with all the craziness going on in your life.

Listen below!

"I wrote this song when I was in a weird spot mentally and trying to convince myself that I was okay," says Spencer. "'I'm Fine' is about self assurance. Not only about telling others that you're fine, but also trying to convince yourself of the same thing."

With his carefree sincerity and unaffected charm, Spencer Barnett is bringing the classic singer/songwriter sensibility into a whole new era. In each song he creates, the 18-year-old multi-instrumentalist reveals his rare gift for storytelling, as well as the sophisticated musicality he's honed through working with major producers since he was 14. And while his sense of melody is undeniably timeless, Spencer endlessly pushes toward sonic innovation, dreaming up a boldly inventive yet subtly nuanced sound all his own.

Executive-produced by Hoskins, Spencer's debut series of EPs finds him elegantly blending graceful guitar work and moody beats, hazy textures, and hypnotic tones. In shaping that kaleidoscopic palette, Spencer deliberately changed up his creative environment, writing and recording everywhere from the California desert to the English countryside to the South of France. "Each place I've worked in has put me in a different mindset, and that's directly inspired the music I'm making," he notes.

Photo Credit: Bellamy Brewster





