Spafford To Release Brand New Live Footage

Spafford has announced that they will release the entire second set of their Frisco. Colorado show at 10 Mile Music Hall from earlier this year with exclusive never before seen video footage. Spafford will premiere the video footage on Wednesday, April 15 at 8 PM eastern. Tune in here to watch it live.

Spafford - 3/06/20 | Frisco, CO |10 Mile Music Hall | Set Two

Set Two: In The Eyes Of Thieves, Electric Taco Stand > Dis Go In 5? > Alternate Ending > Electric Taco Stand

Encore: Sweet^

Notes:

^Gary Ukura

Spafford are known for their astonishing improvisational ability and off-the-cuff extended jams, Spafford paints a picture in real-time each night with a musical palette known only to each other. It's a private language comprised of both their talent as musicians as well as their formidable catalog of influences, spanning 90's alt-rock radio hits to Steely Dan and The Crystal Method. Each and every Spafford show is a sonic pilgrimage, the journey of a team of musicians so in tune with each other that a single note communicates intent and purpose. Spafford is amongst the most creative and hard-traveling bands on the contemporary jam scene, performing countless sold-out headline dates along with high profile festival sets at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Firefly Music Festival, and many others.

spafford.net





