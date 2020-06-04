Southern Halo Debuts Animated Lyric Video, 'Don't Let Another Day Go By'

Southern Halo has been running short teasers of their new "Don't Let Another Day Go By" lyric video on TikTok, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week, and the song's positive message is resonating with fans. The new video premieres today on the duo's YouTube channel.

Watch below!

Production was on hold for a time due to social distancing restrictions, but Nata and Tinka bounced ideas around and came up with the concept of using animation as a work-around. "It was perfect for this piece," notes Nata. "The format itself is fun," observes Tinka. "And makes for a great fit with the positive message of the song." The duo reached out to Katrina Kinder Blair of DiamondBack Productions to tackle the project and she delivered with her trademark attention to detail and eye for design. For Blair, portraying the "little moments" was key, and she incorporated those cues admirably. Images of various road signs are used to "guide" the viewer along, and the sisters are portrayed road-tripping down the highway - and stopping to smell the flowers along the way.

"Don't Let Another Day Go By" is impacting radio as well, moving to #63 on the MusicRow Country Breakout Chart this week. The single is also popping up on multiple popular Spotify playlists, including Pop Country, Texas Country, Camping Playlist and Drinking Songs. Written by Nata Morris and renowned composer/producer Cliff Downs (Foreigner, The Judds, Gary Morris), the track is available for fans to stream and/or purchase from Spotify, Apple / iTunes, Amazon and Google.

In addition to their new single, Southern Halo has teamed with FriendlySky and launched a four-part virtual concert series, Hangin With Halo. The first show (May 22) streamed live from The Cotton House in Cleveland, Mississippi. Plans for the next show are underway now, but the duo has stayed busy in the meantime, with social takeovers of Country Sway, Guitar Girl, The Country Note, Nashville Meets World, Backstage Pass, Center Stage Magazine, Road Dog Media, and dozens of radio stations' Facebook pages.

