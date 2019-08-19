Sorry Girls Announce Debut LP DEBORAH

Today, Sorry Girls announce their debut LP Deborah, the follow-up to their 7" Easier--their first release with reputable indie label Arbutus Records. The introduction to the album comes with the single and video for "One That You Want," an expertly crafted indie-pop earworm that offers a taste of what can be expected fromDeborah: songs awash with synth and well-tempered rhythms, and earnest lyrical content that is catchy without being overly sentimental. Deborah will be available in full on October 18th - in the meantime, the video for "One That You Want" is available to watch below!

Think your new favourite album couldn't possibly pair earnest songwriting, irreverent danceable pop, and a synth-harmonica solo played over a collage of cinematic sound fx? Think again. Deborah - Sorry Girls' debut LP - marks their first release with legendary Montreal based label Arbutus Records. Written and recorded by the duo over two years and mixed by David Carriere of TOPS, the LP has a decidedly honed and cared for aesthetic. It chronicles the ebb and flow, ups and down of loving, and of finding yourself. Moving seamlessly from moments of refined tension to contemplating the torment of a lost-love, it flirts seamlessly with the heartfelt songwriting of the 60s, the smooth groove of the 70s, the synth-mania of the 80s, and the angst of the 90s, without ever feeling anything less than Sorry Girls.

Sorry Girls is a Montreal based duo consisting of Heather Foster Kirkpatrick and Dylan Konrad Obront. The two met in 2008 while studying at university, making joke songs on Garage Band together over pots of Kraft Dinner on the floor of their friends' apartment. It wasn't until one serendipitous afternoon eight years later that they pooled their combined interest in powerful pop ballads to write "This Game" sparking the inspiration for their debut EP Awesome Secrets, self-released in November 2016. Since then they have become a staple of Montreal's live music scene, embarked on a tour across Canada, performed at SXSW, and released a double-single 7" titled Easier with Arbutus Records. Deborah, the much anticipated follow up to Easier (released Nov 2018), is sure to tickle the fancy of all those who have patiently awaited its arrival.

Deborah Track list

1. Waking Up

2. One You Want

3. Dirty Laundry

4. Undercover

5. Something's Gotta Give

6. Deborah

7. Easier

8. H O N E S T Y

9. Give You Love

10. Warm Heart





