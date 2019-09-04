Sony/ATV Promotes Kristina Hedrick to VP, U.S. Business Development

Sony/ATV Music Publishing has promoted Kristina Hedrick to Vice President, U.S. Business Development, based in the company's New York head office.

In her new role, she will oversee the analysis of U.S. songwriter deals and will be the initial point of contact for the A&R and Business & Legal Affairs departments when evaluating U.S. business development opportunities. She will report to John Pires, SVP, Business Development.

John Pires said: "Over the past few years Kristina has developed into a go-to resource for the Creative and Business Affairs teams when it comes to helping craft and complete many of the U.S. pop, urban and country deals. She has become a true asset to both the department and Sony/ATV. I am extremely happy and proud to see her take this next step in her career."

Kristina Hedrick said: "Supporting Sony/ATV's mission of providing outstanding services to our songwriters has been a central focus of my career. I feel honored to work alongside and learn from colleagues who share my passion for songwriter advocacy. I'm thrilled to be able to continue to nurture our existing songwriter relationships and to build new ones as well."

Hedrick joined Sony/ATV in 2009 after graduating from Fordham University School of Law and initially worked across business development and finance. Following the 2012 acquisition of EMI Music Publishing by a consortium led by Sony/ATV, she focused on business development full time and was promoted to Senior Director, Business Development in 2018.

She started her music publishing career in 2001 as an assistant at Cherry Lane Music Publishing where she was ultimately promoted to Director of Income Tracking.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sony/ATV





