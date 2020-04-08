Songathon Launches Global Songwriting Contest

Songathon (known for its 24-hour, in-person songwriting competitions) announces today the launch of the global Songathon Prompt Challenge: an online songwriting contest that prompts songwriters everywhere to write songs about social distancing, to raise awareness and funds for Covid-19 relief efforts. As much as one fifth of the global population has been asked to stay home to slow the spreading of the virus, which has already claimed the lives of over 70,000 people. To help spread the message, songwriters are being challenged to write catchy songs around the central theme 'distance'. The songwriters' participation in this competition will help spread awareness and support for GlobalGiving's virus Relief Fund which is helping combat the virus worldwide.

Guest judges for the competition include singer/songwriter RuthAnne (who has penned hits for artists like Britney Spears, Niall Horan, and JoJo), indie pop singer/songwriter and international touring artist VÉRITÉ, and rock duo The Score (who is signed to Republic Records and set to go out for their third US headline tour this year).

The Songathon Prompt Challenge is open to songwriters globally ages 18 and over. A Judges' Choice Award (determined by guest judges) and Audience Choice Award (determined by online public voting starting on May 2nd) are up for grabs, and prizes include private mentoring sessions with guest judges, features on Songathon's blog, and a free website from Bandzoogle.

"We're incredibly excited about bringing together the global songwriting community for such an urgent cause. Music has the power to heal, bring us together, and spread a message," say Songathon founders Noah Hyams and Amber Ward.

Songathon Prompt Challenge submissions will be accepted from April 6 through May 1, 2020. Public voting on songs takes place from May 2-8, 2020, with the winners announced on Monday, May 11, 2020.

Complete information regarding the competition including: the entry form, contest rules, sponsorship information, and additional information on the judges and Songathon can be found at https://www.songathon.org/prompt-challenge

Songathon is an organization based in New York City that is dedicated to empowering songwriters with resources and experiences for career success. Since creating the first ever 24-hour songwriting competition in December of 2018, recent college graduates Noah Hyams and Amber Ward have grown Songathon to become a pioneer in in-person songwriting experiences. Songathon has partnered with entities such as Fender, Splice, by CHLOE., Zoom, Artiphon, Dailymotion, and the NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment to bring these weekend events to life. Their contestants fly in from all around the world to compete and have included finalists from NBC's The Voice, The X Factor, and collaborators of Beyoncé and Azealia Banks.





