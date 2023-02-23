Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sondre Lerche Releases 'Avatars Of Love (Lindstrøm Remix)' From 20 Song Album 'Avatars Of The Night'

The album will be released on March 31 digitally and as a double LP later this spring.

Feb. 23, 2023  

Sondre Lerche released "Avatars Of Love (Lindstrøm Remix)" and revealed the full tracklist of Avatars Of The Night, a forthcoming collection of remixes, reworks, demos of the material from his 2022 LP Avatars Of Love along with brand new song "The Most Savage Joke."

The album will be released on March 31 digitally and as a double LP later this spring ahead of his US tour of intimate solo performances that will kick off on May 18 in Chicago and will make stops in New York, Los Angeles and more. Tickets are on sale now or find a full list of tour dates below.

"I think it was this collaboration that made me realize this thing wasn't going to be an EP, but a full album's worth of music," Lerche explains. "I met Lindstrøm at a wine bar in Oslo, we talked, and as he walked away it was so obvious that he should do a remix of 'Avatars Of Love.' I emailed him later that night and he wrote 'I'd love to' in the morning. Something about that song and his sensibility just made perfect sense. He worked on it over the period of two months, and I've been listening to it every day since he sent it to me. I found it incredibly beautiful and poetic."

The new remix follows the release of the "Summer In Reverse," remixed by William Basiniski's SPARKLE DIVISION, a full circle moment for the project following Lerche name-checking Basinski's Disintegration Loops in his song "Avatars of Love."

As part of his ever-expanding creative universe which includes 9 studio albums, multiple film scores, three books and an acclaimed line of natural wines, Lerche has announced that he will star in the Nordic production of Moulin Rouge! which will premiere on August 30 at Chateau Neuf in Oslo, Norway.

Sondre will play "Christian," the character made famous by Ewan McGregor in Baz Luhrman's original 2001 movie, where he starred alongside Nicole Kidman, whose character will be played by acclaimed Norwegian actress Heidi Ruud Ellingsen.

Lerche has also announced PATOS Maceracion, the third wine in his collaboration with longtime biodynamic, family-run wine producer Castell D'Age. Maceracion is a 9 day skin contact orange wine, which follows the release of PATOS Luz Y Luz (biodynamic rosé) and Cuvée Patos (biodynamic sparkling white), which received a rave review from Paste Magazine upon their release.

Last April, Lerche released Avatars of Love, his most ambitious work to date, via PLZ / InGrooves. The 14 song double album featured contributions from AURORA, CHAI, Felicia Douglass (Dirty Projectors), Mary Lattimore, Rodrigo Alarcon, and Ana Müller. The album was highlighted on NPR's New Music Friday podcast, with NPR Music's Cyrena Touros calling it "a journey start to finish," while Paste Magazine said, "Sondre Lerche delivers his most ambitious record yet."

In their four star review, American Songwriter said, ​​"An impressive accomplishment, Avatars of Love probes the depths of desire to extraordinary effect." The album also garnered high praise from FLOOD Magazine, Stereogum, BrooklynVegan, Under The Radar, Uncut Magazine (9/10 stars) and many more.

Listen to the new remix here:

Photo Credit: Hilde Solli



