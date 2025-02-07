Sombr Collaborates with Rachel Chinouriri on 'All I Ever Asked'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rising singer-songwriter and producer sombr has collaborated with 2025 Brit Awards nominee Rachel Chinouriri for a new version of her hit song, “All I Ever Asked.”

“I was in a cafe on the Lower East Side when I first heard ‘All I Ever Asked’. It was like a ray of sunshine, and I loved it so much,” sombr details. “Rachel is such an amazingly talented writer and performer, and I was so excited by the opportunity to be a part of this beautiful record.”

Rachel adds, “…sombr has added such an amazing light and joy to the song and I’m so unbelievably excited for everyone to hear it. His tone, writing and style has always been so cool and I’m so happy he wanted to be a part of it.”

A New York-native raised on the Lower East Side, sombr—born Shane Boose—started making music in his bedroom while studying classical music as a student at the prestigious public school, LaGuardia High School. His breakout hit “Caroline” (2022) took the internet by storm, and he has since released a series of EPs and singles, climbing to almost 6 million Spotify monthly listeners and 1.2 million daily streams. Now based in Los Angeles, sombr continues to explore young romance and heartbreak through his music—all of which is self-written and released via Warner Records.

“I make music that is magical—at least to me—and I know it will find its way no matter what,” he details. “I just love art, and I actually need it to survive. As long as I can create and express myself, I am…happy…or at least not so sad.”

He embarked on a landmark headline tour in 2024, which culminated in a sold-out show at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. 2025 will find sombr back on the road, joining Nessa Barrett for a string of sold-out dates in the U.K. and Europe. More info HERE. Stay tuned for North American dates to be announced soon.

Photo credit: Bryce Glenn

