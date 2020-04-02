Soko's Upcoming Third Album Set For June 12 Release Date

French singer, songwriter, actress SOKO has announced the upcoming release of her third full-length album, titled Feel Feelings, on June 12 via Because / Babycat Records. Paired with the announcement, the artist - and César-nominated actress - released a new song and video titled "Are You A Magician?" directed by Gia Coppola. The visuals see SOKO magically bringing a stuffed animal to life and creating a picture-perfect life with her new companion only to have her creation ghost her. The song deals with the projection of one's fantasies of the perfect relationship onto someone you barely know, and of course, the disillusion of the harsh reality that comes with it.

Watch "Are You A Magician?" video below!

"Soko is an inspiration! It was so fun to finally collaborate with her. We also had my friend, Alexis Zabe, an amazing cinematographer, on set who enabled me to utilize a few old school movie tricks with lighting, and my friend Natalie Ziering, a production designer, who created the life size doll and also allowed us to shoot in her home. I loved the idea of being in a doll's world," says Gia. SOKO adds, "I couldn't figure out how to get the video to reflect the song's themes for a long time, not until Gia and I sat in my baby's room and listened to the song a few times and came up with the whole concept while playing with Indigo's toys. The goal for me was to be a like a Victorian goth sailor moon princess who listens to Kate Bush a little too much."

Feel Feelings will be SOKO's first full record since 2015's My Dreams Dictate My Reality. The album sees 12 tracks from SOKO that surround the ideas of self-love, acceptance, and authenticity. Feel Feelings is intentionally diverse: it examines the complexities of life, particularly on standout songs like "Are You A Magician?" and "Oh To Be A Rainbow." The title is meant to be taken literally, as SOKO tells THE LISTENER that it's okay to feel all emotions be it love, sadness, anger, etc.... The album does a deep analysis on relationships, emotions, trueness, and seemingly everything in between.

Preorder Feel Feelings HERE.

Her sophomore album, My Dreams Dictate My Reality, was released in 2015 and landed SOKO on the covers of such magazines as NYLON, Dazed, L'Officiel and At Large, to name a few. The album included such songs as "Who Wears the Pants??" plus "Monster Love" and "Lovetrap," which both featured Ariel Pink. Pitchfork observed, "brimming with nervy, post-punk verse, defiant swagger, and the blackest of humor - [My Dreams Dictate My Reality] feels like her proper coming-out party." Soko has also collaborated with such artists as Ariel Pink, Beach Fossils, Sean Lennon and The Brian Jonestown Massacre. She received her second César nomination for her lead performance in the 2016 French film The Dancer.





