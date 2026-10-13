Soft Science Release 'Without' Video From Fifth Album SAND

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Sacramento quintet Soft Science have unveiled 'Without,' a standout track from their fifth album 'Sand' — their most focused and poignant collection to date — blending vibrant vocals, lush harmonies, cascading guitars, and psychedelic electronic textures into an immersive, emotionally resonant sound. The conceptual video, created by Francesca Bonci (known for her work with The Dandy Warhols, Federale (BJM's Collin Hegna), Pete International Airport, Slowdive's Rachel Goswell, and Tombstones In Their Eyes), combines dreamlike imagery and breakdancing silhouettes to deepen the song's hypnotic atmosphere.

A reflection on letting go of material desires, uncontrollable circumstances, and the negative thoughts that can weigh on mental health and happiness, this song explores how embracing less can create space for more meaningful experiences and inner peace.

Northern California quintet Soft Science presents 'Without,' a standout track from their fifth album 'Sand,' their most focused, poignant collection to date, newly released via Shelflife Records in North America and Spinout Nuggets in the UK.

Showcasing creative blend of vibrant vocals, layered harmonies, cascading guitars and electronic textures, the accompanying video was created by Italian visionary Francesca Bonci, known for her work with The Dandy Warhols, Federale (Brian Jonestown Massacre's Collin Hegna), Pete International Airport, Slowdive's Rachel Goswell, and Tombstones In Their Eyes, among others.

Soft Science features Katie Haley (lead vocals, percussion), brothers Matt Levine (lead guitar) and Ross Levine (guitar, backing vocals), partners Tony Cale (drums) and Becky Cale (bass, backing vocals), along with frequent collaborator Hans Munz (electronics).

''Without' is one of my favorite songs on 'Sand'. It drifts slightly outside our usual orbit, built around a lyric that is both simple and quietly expansive: 'There are things I do without, there are things that I can be without.' Those few words open a much larger question: in a world always urging us to want more, what can we release?'' asked vocalist Katie Haley.

'Maybe it's the pull of possessions, things in the world beyond our control, or the worry, destructive thoughts, and stressful situations we carry within us. Over the past few years, I've become more intentional about what I absorb and what I allow to take root in my mind, protecting space for my mental health and happiness. Sometimes less leaves room for more, and this sonic, psychedelic song floats through that possibility.'

Pairing gauzy textures with restless momentum, Soft Science blends dream pop, shoegaze, and indie rock into a sound that is hypnotic, melodic, and emotionally direct, producing lush, transportive songs that balance melody, harmony, and rhythm.

'We used a reversed lead guitar on 'Spinning,' then experimented with reversing the rhythm guitars on 'Without,' which created a great vibe. Hans' contribution to the breakdown is also one of the highlights of the entire record. For the 'Without' video, we wanted to move beyond a traditional band performance and create a more conceptual piece,' explains guitarist Ross Levine.

'Shauna at Shameless Promotion PR connected us with Francesca Bonci, and we love what she created for the song. As we worked through the concept, I suggested incorporating breakdancing silhouettes, which she wove into the psychedelic, dreamlike sequence. We're very happy with the result and feel the visuals deepen the experience of the song.'

Building on their Signature Sound, 'Sand' is both intimate and expansive - rooted in melody, atmosphere, and emotional depth. Across these ten songs, they pair shimmering textures with renewed urgency, offering an immersive record that explores the fragile, cyclical nature of love, tracing how relationships can shift beneath our feet while still offering moments of clarity, devotion, hope, and renewal.

Previewed by the singles 'Spinning', 'Understand' and 'Fade', the album emits a strong sense of being stuck in cycles: spinning, circling, repeating old patterns, trying to be heard, trying to understand what went wrong. Propulsive energy, ethereal vocals and luminous guitars unite as Soft Science finds beauty in moments that inevitably slip away.

Critically acclaimed, Soft Science has done live sessions at KEXP, WFMU and Part-Time Punks, and performed at New York Popfest, Paris Popfest, The Big Takeover's 35th Anniversary show, Schellraiser Festival, Tremolo Fest, Dreamgaze PDX, and other festivals across the USA. Soft Science was also highlighted on Sound Opinions' 'Shoegaze Genre Dissection' as one of the hosts' recent genre favorites (August 21, 2026, Show 1082).

Soft Science's latest album 'Lines' (2023) was preceded by 'Maps' (2018), 'Detour' (2013), and 'Highs and Lows' (2011), along with a split 7' with The Luxembourg Signal (2015) and The House of Love cover 'I Don't Know Why I Love You' and a rendition of Northern Picture Library's 'Paris' (2018). With 'Sand', Soft Science pushes further into the noisier edges of dream pop while preserving the hooks, texture and emotive resonance at the center of their work. Examining how love, memory and identity are shaped by change, they ask what it means to stay connected in an uncertain world.

'Sand' is out September 4 on CD and vinyl, with digital availability through major streaming and download platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp.

Tracklist

01. Spinning

02. Go

03. Fade

04. Without

05. Sand

06. Everything

07. Thread

08. Understand

09. Hope

10. Sway

Album Credits

Lyrics written by Katie Haley & Ross Levine

All songs written by Katie Haley, Ross Levine, Matt Levine, Becky Cale & Tony Cale except 'Thread', 'Without' and 'Sway' are written by Katie Haley, Ross Levine, Matt Levine, Becky Cale, Tony Cale & Hanz Munz

Katie Haley - vocals, percussion

Ross Levine - backing vocals, synths, additional guitars

Matt Levine - guitar

Becky Cale - bass guitar, backing vocals

Tony Cale - drums

Hans Munz - additional electronics

Recorded at Shattered Records and The Pool House

Engineered by Jack O'Donnell

Additional Engineering by Ross Levine

Mixed by Kev Bolus at OneEleven

Mastered by Antony Ryan at RedRedPaw

Produced by Soft Science

Artwork by John Conley

Video by Francesca Bonci

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